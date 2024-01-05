Inspiring Kaplan uses Bendigo as base for Australian Open debut

A beaming smile, a booming forehand and a story that's hard not to be inspired by.
Meet Ahmet Kaplan - a Turkish wheelchair tennis player who has called Bendigo home this week as he prepares for his Australian Open debut in Melbourne later this month.
The 22-year-old faces a tough task to win the Australian Open at his first attempt, but overcoming adversity is nothing new for Kaplan.
He's been in a wheelchair since the age of eight after an "electricity accident" saw him lose the use of both legs and he lost a finger on his right hand.
Kaplan spent six months in hospital.
Rather than let the horrific injuries rule his life, Kaplan, with the support of family and friends, set about building a new life.
Sport, in particular, tennis became a driving force for him.
"I started playing wheelchair basketball and then I started wheelchair tennis,'' Kaplan said this week.
"I didn't know if I'd like tennis because it was more difficult and you're by yourself on the court and it's not a team game.
"I got used to tennis and now I love it."
He travels the world playing tennis and Bendigo - his first stop in 2024 - is a key part of what he hopes will be his most successful season yet.
"It's really exciting because it's my first time in Australia and the Australian Open will be my second Grand Slam tournament,'' he said.
"The US Open last year was a great experience, it was unbelievable and an amazing time for me.
"It's really good here (in Bendigo), the courts are great and I have a friend here that we can stay with.
"We've been here for a week and then we head to Melbourne to play two tournaments before the Australian Open.
"We've been putting in hours and hours of work. Not just tennis, but gym as well, because I need to get better."
Kaplan has worked his way to a world quad singles ranking of 14 and he has his heart set on creating history for his native Turkey.
"I really want to go high in Australia because I need more ranking points,'' he said.
"My number one goal is to play in the Paralympics this year. I want to be the first Turkish player to play in Paralympic competition. I want to make history."
History suggests it would take a brave person to bet against Kaplan achieving his Paralympic dream.
Cheering him on will be the Bendigo tennis community.
"It's amazing to have someone of Ahmet's calibre training here,'' Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre manager Allison Gook said.
"It's testament to the facilities we have here in Bendigo.
"I'm looking forward to watching Ahmet play in Melbourne and I'm sure the Bendigo community will get behind someone who has travelled all the way from Turkey to use our facilities."
