What's On: pacing cup, speed boat cup and host of family activities

The Victorian Speed Boat Club gears up to host the highly anticipated annual Eppalock Gold Cup boat race on January 6th and 7th. This two-day event is a round of the Australian Power Boat Championship series and has been eagerly awaited by racing enthusiasts. The Eppalock Cup, a Perpetual Trophy with a rich history dating back to 1996, will be up for grabs at this year's race meeting. In addition to the heart-stopping races, the event will also feature a Classic car show, a Vintage boat display, and many fun activities for children. Food and drinks will be available throughout the day, and children under 16 are permitted free admission. Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the local CFA. When: Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7 from 9am both days. Where: The Victorian Speed Boat Club, situated on the shores of Lake Eppalock, Speed Boat Road, Derrinal.