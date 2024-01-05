What's On: pacing cup, speed boat cup and host of family activities

Here is your comprehensive guide of what's happening in our region. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 2024 Garrards Bendigo Pacing Cup and Aldebaran Park Mori Mile is on this weekend. It's the Bendigo Harness Club's biggest of the year. There's a Food Truck Festival, live entertainment, dining experiences in the raceview room. There's also heaps of fun activities for the kids with the kid's zone in action. Not only that, there's also the main events of the Group 2 Garrard's Horse and Hound 2024 Bendigo Pacing Cup and the Group 1 Aldebaran Park Mori Mile. When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 5pm onwards. Where: Lord's Raceway, 646 McIvor Highway Junortoun.
The Victorian Speed Boat Club gears up to host the highly anticipated annual Eppalock Gold Cup boat race on January 6th and 7th. This two-day event is a round of the Australian Power Boat Championship series and has been eagerly awaited by racing enthusiasts. The Eppalock Cup, a Perpetual Trophy with a rich history dating back to 1996, will be up for grabs at this year's race meeting. In addition to the heart-stopping races, the event will also feature a Classic car show, a Vintage boat display, and many fun activities for children. Food and drinks will be available throughout the day, and children under 16 are permitted free admission. Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the local CFA. When: Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7 from 9am both days. Where: The Victorian Speed Boat Club, situated on the shores of Lake Eppalock, Speed Boat Road, Derrinal.
The city's national team Bendigo Spirit will have games in town next week in the Women's National Basketball League. The Spirit host Adelaide Lightning at Red Energy Arena at 5pm on Wednesday, January 10. Four days later, the Spirit welcomes University of Canberra Capitals. The game will start at 3.30pm on Sunday, January 14.
Bendigo Junior Classic. The event, as always, looks set to be a highlight of the Victorian basketball calendar featuring a host of junior representative teams from all over Victoria descending on Bendigo for the three-day tournament. The event will be held from Friday, January 26 to Sunday, January 28, 2023.
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.