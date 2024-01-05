Budget blowouts a poor record for new Premier's time in office, says Walsh

Premier Jacinta Allan's track record is riddled with financial blunders, project mismanagement, and an alarming inability to rein in the escalating state debt.
According to the latest budget projections released in recent days, Victoria's net debt is expected to reach $177.8 billion by mid-2027.
This reflects a rise of $6.4 billion compared to the budget presented just six months ago in May.
Based on earlier Treasury forecasts, within four years the state is expected to be allocating nearly $170 million per week - totalling $8.8 billion annually - solely to fulfil its interest obligations on debt.
Locating a project within the state that adhered to its budget under the Allan Labor Government is a challenging task - and it has widespread effects beyond the city limits.
Premier Allan, serving as both the Minister for Infrastructure and the Minister for the once-anticipated Commonwealth Games, bears responsibility for almost all statewide cost overruns.
The cancellation of the Games has led to an extra $600 million of taxpayer funds being wasted.
Unfortunately, there's limited noteworthy activity in regional areas, and funds are being diverted to Labor's city-centric pet project cost overruns, escalating our state debt which regional Victorians are also required to contribute to.
The North East Link's staggering $21.1 billion blowout is just the latest cost overrun by this government.
The Westgate Tunnel and Melbourne Metro Tunnel have also encountered multibillion-dollar overruns.
Then there is the Suburban Rail Loop which cost remains uncertain, as initial estimates of $50 billion have been surpassed by Independent Parliamentary Budget Office calculations, projecting a cost of $150 billion.
Amid a housing crisis, rising living costs, a broken health system, and declining education standards, the Allan Labor Government persists in recklessly spending taxpayer funds on city projects, ignoring the ballooning state debt and the demand for vital services.
Premier Allan can't manage money, can't manage projects and can't manage to rein in the escalating state debt, let alone keep a project on budget.
Happy New Year.
Net zero 2050.
Fast forward to 2050 ... if our children and grandchildren are living in a third world country which we delivered, in a country which is an absolute economic basket case and realise we haven't and never will be able to take on the might of the universe, will we implement plan B? There is a plan B isn't there? Or is it a 100m sprint with the blinkers on.
As it happened, 2023, the hottest year on record, was a year marred globally by war and extreme weather events.
In Australia it was also a year tarnished by disinformation and social division, evidenced most clearly throughout the indigenous Voice to parliament referendum campaign and outcome.
Most of us, however, want peace, a stable climate, and to close the gap of indigenous disadvantage. So how do we move forward in 2024?
Instead of feeling disempowered, we chose love and connection. We listen. We learn from each other. We find common ground. And we work together to create the society and environment we want to live in.
In 2024 we encourage governments to work for people and planet instead of big corporations, we support truth, and as much as possible we bring optimism to every interaction.
One community garden, shared meal, or donation to charity at a time, each of us can contribute to a positive future.
Now that environmentalists have succeeded in stopping any timber harvesting in Victoria's State forests, I assume that they will be overjoyed that (a) Australia will need to import even more timber from the rainforests of SE Asia; (b) they have put thousands of forest and timber workers out of work; (c) their copy paper needs to be imported from China or Poland; and (d) that, in future years, much more wildlife will be killed in large bushfires than would ever be endangered by continuing highly regulated logging followed by tree regeneration.
Thousands of scientists have been warning repeatedly that human-induced climate change should be taken extremely seriously.
Scientists have noted world climatic changes, some times devastating, are now taking place up to 50 times quicker than those recorded before in the past history of the Earth.
The answer does appear to be quite simple because all that is necessary is to stop burning fossil fuels to create energy and human induced climate change becomes, in large part, a problem solved.
The reality of the situation is though that many world corporations are earning massive profits being involved with using fossil fuels to create energy and show little intent in forgoing the resulting massive earnings ,regardless of the terrible damage they are inflicting upon millions of people across the world.
In my opinion only urgently needed Federal Government intervention can solve this problem.
On December 9, 2023, Chris Bowen, the Australian Federal Government Minister for Climate Change and Energy, released a National Statement concerning COP 28, a climate conference then being held in Dubai. The report by the Minister admitted Australia must redouble its efforts to bring down greenhouse emissions.
The comment by the Minister is absolutely correct but as Australia is the second largest exporter of coal in the world which is causing the release into the atmosphere of the world massive amounts of greenhouse gases, the question has to be asked, when will the federal Labor party be prepared to see the export of coal, a huge revenue earner for Australia, cease or be greatly reduced?
As long as Australia remains a major exporter of greenhouse gas emitting products it will continue to be looked upon by the rest of the world, as it is now, a prime cause of human induced climate change.
