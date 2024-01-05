Budget blowouts a poor record for new Premier's time in office, says Walsh

Now that environmentalists have succeeded in stopping any timber harvesting in Victoria's State forests, I assume that they will be overjoyed that (a) Australia will need to import even more timber from the rainforests of SE Asia; (b) they have put thousands of forest and timber workers out of work; (c) their copy paper needs to be imported from China or Poland; and (d) that, in future years, much more wildlife will be killed in large bushfires than would ever be endangered by continuing highly regulated logging followed by tree regeneration.