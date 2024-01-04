EVCA: Club-by-club mid-season stats leaders and run home

MOST RUNS:
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Jesse Marciano 277 @55.4
Alex Hutton 157 @52.33
Lachlan Brook 139 @27.8
MOST WICKETS:
Nick Skeen 15 @10.2
Beauden Rinaldi 14 @20.64
Rhys Webb 5 @10.6
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Marong 1-day (H)
R8 vs West Bendigo 1-day (H)
R9 vs Mandurang 2-day (H)
R10 vs Axe Creek 2-day (A)
R11 vs Marong 2-day (A)
R12 BYE
While they have a couple of tough opponents down the stretch, Spring Gully will look to cash in between rounds seven and nine with three home games to start their back half of the campaign.
Nick Skeen and Beauden Rinaldi have been superb with the ball, combining for 29 wickets, while Jesse Marciano has hit the second-most runs (277) in the EVCA.
MOST RUNS:
Linton Colclough 307 @51.17
Matthew Pask 172 @43
James Pietromonaco 138 @23
MOST WICKETS:
Matthew Pask 11 @14.45
Bailey James 11 @21.09
James Pietromonaco 10 @14.5
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Emu Creek 1-day (H)
R8 BYE
R9 vs Spring Gully 2-day (A)
R10 vs Marong 2-day (H)
R11 BYE
R12 vs West Bendigo 2-day (H)
Two byes in rounds eight and 11 are intersected by critical fixtures for Mandurang against fellow top-four sides Spring Gully and Marong.
Linton Colclough leads the league for most runs, smashing 307 at an average of 51.17.
MOST RUNS:
Jayde Mullane 267 @44.5
Mackenzie Whittle 266 @44.33
Mitch Blackman 235 @39.17
MOST WICKETS:
Mackenzie Whittle 12 @22.92
Tyler James 11 @17.36
Dylan Bailie 7 @36.14
RUN HOME:
R7 BYE
R8 vs Emu Creek 1-day (A)
R9 vs Marong 2-day (A)
R10 BYE
R11 vs West Bendigo 2-day (H)
R12 vs California Gully 2-day (A)
A relatively comfortable run home for United having two byes and only playing one current top four side following the break.
Gun all-rounder Mackenzie Whittle leads the Tigers for wickets, taking 12, and is just behind Jayde Mullane (267 runs) for most runs, having accumulated 266 at an average of 44.33.
MOST RUNS:
David Blume 168 @42
Brodie Pearce 163 @40.75
Mitch Van Poppel 137 @27.4
MOST WICKETS:
Reuben Cameron 15 @12.53
Mitch Van Poppel 8 @14.75
James Falvey 8 @23
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Spring Gully 1-day (A)
R8 BYE
R9 vs United 2-day (H)
R10 vs Mandurang 2-day (A)
R11 vs Spring Gully 2-day (H)
R12 vs Axe Creek 2-day (A)
It is an extremely tough post-Christmas fixture for Marong, whose next four games are against top-four sides, including two against ladder leader Spring Gully.
Reuben Cameron has been by far the Panther's best bowler this season, claiming 15 wickets at 12.53.
MOST RUNS:
Travis Nolan 214 @53.5
Damian Cupido 188 @47
Kai O'Hehir 140 @28
MOST WICKETS:
Brad Webster 9 @33.33
Jesse Trenfield 7 @14.14
Jake Trenfield 7 @26.43
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Sedgwick 1-day (A)
R8 BYE
R9 vs Axe Creek 2-day (H)
R10 vs Emu Creek 2-day (H)
R11 vs Sedgwick 2-day (H)
R12 vs United 2-day (H)
California Gully's destiny is in their own hands with their next four contests against clubs below them on the ladder.
Travis Nolan leads the Cobras for runs with 214, but teenager Kai O'Hehir has been impressive, amassing 140 at an average of 28.
MOST RUNS:
Simon Marwood 197 @49.25
Luke Bennett 191 @47.75
Riley Gow 98 @24.5
MOST WICKETS:
Riley Gow 11 @20.55
Brett Russell 8 @25.5
Simon Marwood 7 @22.14
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Mandurang 1-day (A)
R8 vs United 1-day (H)
R9 vs West Bendigo 2-day (H)
R10 vs California Gully 2-day (A)
R11 vs Axe Creek 2-day (H)
R12 vs Sedgwick 2-day (H)
If Emu Creek can pinch a win over Mandurang or United in the next fortnight, it would go a long way to securing a finals berth with their remaining games against sides currently outside the top four.
Simon Marwood and Luke Bennett have had strong campaigns to date, with the willow averaging in the high 40s.
MOST RUNS:
Parminder Singh 177 @29.5
Joel Bish 165 @33
Blake Hodgskiss 108 @36
MOST WICKETS:
Manish Singh Negi 15 @16.4
Ashley Dixon 8 @14.63
Daniel Dixon 8 @20.63
RUN HOME:
R7 BYE
R8 vs Sedgwick 1-day (H)
R9 vs California Gully 2-day (A)
R10 vs Spring Gully 2-day (H)
R11 vs Emu Creek 2-day (A)
R12 vs Marong 2-day (H)
A bye first up, then three critical contests against California Gully in round nine, Emu Creek in round 11 and Marong in round 12, where the Cowboys will need to take points off the teams they're fighting with over fourth spot.
Manish Singh Negi has taken the equal most wickets in the EVCA to date this season, snaring 15 at 16.4
MOST RUNS:
Bailey Ilsley 201 @40.2
Jordan Ilsley 158 @31.6
Greg Thomas 108 @21.6
MOST WICKETS:
Bailey Ilsley 14 @18.64
Greg Thomas 10 @18.8
Jordan Ilsley 6 @30.17
RUN HOME:
R7 vs California Gully 1-day (H)
R8 vs Axe Creek 1-day (A)
R9 BYE
R10 vs West Bendigo 2-day (A)
R11 vs California Gully 2-day (A)
R12 vs Emu Creek 2-day (A)
Sedgwick would almost have to win every game to make finals, but they do have an easy run not facing any of Spring Gully, Mandurang, United or Marong in the back half of the year.
Bailey Ilsley leads the Rams for both wickets (14) and runs (201).
MOST RUNS:
Marcus Williamson 213 @35.5
Travis O'Connell 133 @22.17
Tarran Kilcullen 75 @10.71
MOST WICKETS:
Tarran Kilcullen 12 @18.92
Gurpreet Singh Gill 6 @31.83
Traiton Kendal 3 @38
RUN HOME:
R7 BYE
R8 vs Spring Gully 1-day (A)
R9 vs Emu Creek 2-day (A)
R10 vs Sedgwick 2-day (H)
R11 vs United 2-day (A)
R12 vs Mandurang 2-day (A)
West Bendigo's search for a first win of the 2023-24 season will have to wait another week at least, with the bye first up, followed by a clash with Spring Gully.
Marcus Williamson has been the shining light with bat in hand, accumulating 213 runs at an average of 35.5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.