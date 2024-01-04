Police search for missing teen Oscar last seen in Castlemaine

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old.
The child, Oscar, was last seen in Castlemaine on January 2, 2024.
Police have released an image of Oscar in the hope that someone can provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Castlemaine Police Station on 5470 4100 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
