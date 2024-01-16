In the market for 12 bedrooms and a chapel? Check out this monastery

A former monastery with 12 bedrooms, a disused chapel, sweeping views and strong links to Bendigo's history could be yours.
You'll just need nearly $3 million to clinch the deal.
The former Poor Clares Monastery on Edwards Street, Kennington officially closed in 2021. It has gone on the market with a price tag that makes it one of the most expensive real estate offerings currently on the Bendigo market.
The three hectare block has landscaped grounds and is set back from the road, creating a sense of privacy from the bustling nearby streets.
A potential buyer could use the site as residential allotments, a retirement village, educational facility, a not for profit enterprise or private residence.
The building is 970 square metres and offers sweeping views of the city.
The Poor Clare Colettines nuns served the Catholic Church in the Bendigo area for more than five decades until 2021.
The eight sisters who opened the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in 1966 grew in numbers before steadily dropping off towards the end of the building's life.
By the end there were only three elderly nuns running the facility.
In 2020 the Poor Clares said to their supporters and collaborators that they have decided to continue their religious mission in larger communities.
Sister Christopher moved to Campbelltown in Sydney's South-West while Mother Anthony and Sister Clare moved to Roswell, New Mexico.
The monastery was officially shuttered in March 2021 after a final mass was held .
It brought the end of an era that began in 1965 when eight sisters moved from Sri Lanka to escape national instability.
Then-Bishop Bernard Stewart had accepted their request to establish a new monastery in Bendigo.
The asking price for the property is $2.95 million.
