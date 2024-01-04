Victoria Country cricket squads make mixed start to carnival

Victoria Country has made a mixed start to the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Newcastle.
The men's squad has a 2-0 record after two one-day matches, while the women's squad split its opening two Twenty20 games.
The Vic Country men's team, which includes White Hills' Brayden Stepien and Kangaroo Flat's Luke Stagg, defeated Western Australia on day one and Queensland on day two.
Stepien opened the batting on both days and made 10 off 11 balls in the 88-run win over WA and 32 off 42 balls in a rain-delayed 50-run win over Queensland Country.
Stagg didn't play against WA and had a run out against Queensland. He didn't bowl against the Maroons.
Friday's play is Twenty20 format, with Victoria Country scheduled to play the ACT at 10am and New South Wales from 6.30pm.
The Victoria Country women's team, which includes Sandhurst's Kate Shallard and Golden Square duo Sarah Mannes and Tammy Norquay, defeated South Australia by five wickets in the opening T20 game, but lost to NSW by 23 runs in round two.
Shallard (0-15) and Mannes (four not out) played roles in the win over SA.
Shallard took 3-16 with her spinners to give Victoria Country a winning chance against NSW, but the batting line-up crumbled.
Shallard batted at number seven and made one, while Norquay batted at number eight and made six.
Victoria Country plays the ACT and WA in Friday's two T20 matches.
