Magical moment as long-term sweetheart drops to one knee at QEO fireworks

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 5 2024 - 3:13pm, first published 5:00am
Angus McMillan and Tara Crosbie got engaged on New Year's Eve in Bendigo. Picture supplied
When Tara Crosbie set off for the Queen Elizabeth Oval with her boyfriend Angus McMillan on New Year's Eve, she was just planning to duck out for the fireworks and come straight home.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

