Magical moment as long-term sweetheart drops to one knee at QEO fireworks

When Tara Crosbie set off for the Queen Elizabeth Oval with her boyfriend Angus McMillan on New Year's Eve, she was just planning to duck out for the fireworks and come straight home.
A milestone event was so far from the 24-year-old's mind that she had gone out wearing active wear and with her hair greasy from a treatment she had applied.
She and partner Angus, "kind of grew up together," the communications worker said.
The couple, who are the same age, met through the central Victorian music scene and have been together since they turned 16.
Angus, a carpenter from Great Western, "out Ararat way", moved to Bendigo around six years ago to be with Tara.
But marriage hadn't been on the couple's minds until recently.
"We spoke about it a bit," Tara said.
"But I always kind of thought it'll happen when it'll happen.
"I know we love each other and we want to be together. It wasn't like a do or die situation."
But on Sunday night, the pair had been standing arm in arm, "like every couple, ready for the New Year's kiss".
And when the first firework exploded at the stroke of midnight and Tara turned to her boyfriend he dropped to one knee and popped open a ring box.
"The fireworks were so loud that Angus was trying to start his speech and I could hardly hear him but I was crying anyway," Tara said.
"I could only nod my head because I couldn't get words out and he was still on one knee kind of like saying, 'Tara, are you going to say yes? Are you going to put the ring on?'"
"And I was like, 'Yes, yes, yes!'"
There were about 60 people in the vicinity who had probably witnessed the proposal, but once it happened, "it was like there was no-one else there," Tara said.
After the pyrotechnics died down a teenaged girl who had been standing nearby filming the fireworks approached Tara and told her she had captured the moment on video.
Tara and the teenager exchanged a big hug and confided they both felt like they were in a movie.
After that the new fiancees were straight on the phone to Angus' family.
"Then we went straight around to my mum's house and rang my dad and all that sort of stuff to let everyone know," Tara said.
The couple, who have just finished building a house in Jackass Flat and are hoping to move into it next month, aren't planning a wedding or even a big party in the near future.
"I'll do something small to celebrate with our family," Tara said.
"But we're not big extravagant people, which is why I was so off guard to Angus proposing in front of hundreds of people at the fireworks at the QEO!"
