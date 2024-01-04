Rising debt makes life harder under Allan, says Opposition leader

Opposition leader John Pesutto is clearly unimpressed with the rising debt and Jacinta Allan's first 100 days in the top job.
"Victoria may have a new Premier, but it is now clear that it will be the same old tired and incompetent Labor Government," Mr Pesutto said.
"Under Jacinta Allan, life continues to get harder for Victorians with record debt continuing to grow, new and increased taxes and charges and multi-billion-dollar blowouts on major projects in Melbourne while country roads fall apart."
Nationals Member for Northern Victoria Region Gaelle Broad criticised Ms Allan for not attending a parliamentary inquiry into the cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, an inquiry which was held during her first 100 days in office as Premier.
"And she was the minister for Commonwealth Games delivery," Ms Broad said.
Ms Broad said the government had no plans to repay debt, even though a recent mid-year budget review showed Victorians could soon be paying $24 million in interest every day on the debt.
She blamed Ms Allan for the $8 billion blowout on the North East Link project and queried why there was no business review on the billions spent on the Suburban Rail Loop project.
"Jacinta Allan claims her base is in regional areas but her focus is certainly on Melbourne," Ms Broad said.
"Cost of Living is going up, energy prices are increasing and the National Debt Helpline has seen a 47 per cent increase in calls to its service in Victoria.
"In her role as premier she has introduced more taxes. Since Labor won government in 2014, they have introduced 53 new taxes and charges.
"Jacinta Allan has been a senior minister, the deputy premier and now the Premier but under her leadership and this government, they can't manage money and they can't manage projects."
Ms Broad called on Ms Allan to provide better leadership to deal with the debt crisis, housing crisis and provide opportunities for more teachers, medics, nurses and incentivise business.
"Every area is in crisis. Significant change is needed," Ms Broad said.
