Bendigo teams impress on day three of Junior Country Week cricket

The Bendigo District Cricket Association is well-placed to secure silverware in the annual Northern Rivers Junior Country Week carnival.
Grand finals will be played on Friday and Bendigo could have up to eight teams represented.
Here's a wrap of day three action on Thursday:
Grand final berths are still up for grabs going into day four.
The under-17s play Twenty20 matches and an extra round has been scheduled for Friday morning to make up for one of the rounds lost to Wednesday's washout.
Bendigo strengthened its hopes of qualifying for the final when it defeated Goulburn Murray by three wickets at Cohuna on Thursday.
Bendigo dismissed Goulburn Murray for 81 with seven balls remaining in the innings.
Callum Bolton (2-6), Deacon Marsh (2-6) and Jake Wight (2-7) were multiple wicket-takers for Bendigo.
Despite having five players dismissed for ducks, Bendigo found a way to chase down Goulburn Murray's total.
Gus Hay was the star of the show for Bendigo, making an unbeaten 46 off 59 balls.
His innings saw Bendigo home with three wickets and three balls to spare.
Bendigo plays Sunraysia on Friday morning at Cobram, with the grand final scheduled for Friday afternoon at Barooga.
Bendigo split its two day three matches against Goulburn Murray and Gisborne in the Twenty20 competition.
Zoe Ross (3-8) and Rachael Flood (2-15) led the way with the ball in Bendigo's win over Goulburn Murray.
Bendigo restricted Goulburn Murray to 8-64 and responded with 4-67 inside 17 overs.
Natalie Flood (21 off 29 balls) and Ruby Demeo (15 off nine balls) were best with the bat for Bendigo.
Gisborne proved too strong in the afternoon game.
Ruby Demeo (13) and Rachael Flood (10) were the only Bendigo players to reach double-figures in a team score of 7-61 off 20 overs.
Gisborne raced to 2-62 with six overs to spare.
Bella Eddy (2-16 off four overs) bowled a great spell for Bendigo.
Two more rounds of Twenty20 games will be played at Bell Oval in Strathdale on Friday to determine the overall champion.
Bendigo secured a berth in Friday's grand final when it defeated Goulburn Murray by 77 runs at Tongala.
After being sent into bat, Bendigo overcame a sluggish start with the bat to post 9-230 from 45 overs.
Leading batters Hugh Behrens (53), Taj Taylor (48) and Xavier Grant (29) batted down the order and gave the Bendigo inning some impetus.
In reply, Goulburn Murray put up a gallant fight with the bat, but eventually finished 7-153.
Oliver McKenzie (2-16) and Louis Eddy (2-23) were best with the ball for Bendigo.
Bendigo will play Shepparton in the grand final at Berrigan.
Bendigo will play Shepparton in the under-15 grand final after it proved too good for Murray Valley at the QEO.
A fine all-round performance from Thomas Seipolt (40 and 2-2) was the highlight of Bendigo's 99-run win.
Batting at number eight, Seipolt's brisk 40 off 26 balls lifted Bendigo from a modest total to a more than competitive total of 164.
Vailen Hickman (23) and Campbell Jancock (21) also batted well for the home side, while off-spinner Tom White (4-25) was very impressive for Murray Valley.
Consistent bowling and good fielding from Bendigo kept the pressure on Murray Valley.
Mitch CLark, Jonty Yates, Noah Willits and Drew Warren bowled well early before Lucas Sharam (2-9) and Seipolt took multiple wickets in the latter overs.
Murray Valley was bowled out for 65 in the 26th over. Friday's grand final will be played at Barooga.
A great team performance from Bendigo in Thursday's 50-run win over Goulburn Murray.
Top-order batters Sienna Barnett (19) and Rehmi Burke (18) performed solidly to lead Bendigo to a good total of 8-146 off 40 overs.
Goulburn Murray made a bright start to its chase, but Bendigo's bowling depth came to the fore.
From 1-40, Goulburn Murray lost 9-56 to be all out 96 in the 27th over.
Of the 10 bowlers used by Bendigo, eight players took at least one wicket.
The most successful bowler was Georgia Hancock with figures of 2-7.
Bendigo will tackle Gisborne in Friday's grand final at Beischer Park.
Bendigo is through to Friday's under-14 grand final at Nathalia after it scored an impressive win over Goulburn Murray on Thursday.
Bendigo's bowlers did a great job to restrict the visitors to 103 all out at Weeroona Oval.
Jonty Cavalier (2-5) bowled well through the middle overs, while Connor Berry ripped through the lower order with figures of 3-9.
Antonio De Pasquale made an unbeaten 28 to lead the way for Goulburn Murray.
In reply, Bendigo raced to 5-104 in the 29th over. Jaxon Kelly top-scored with 26 off 37 balls and opener Astin Clayton made 21.
Bendigo's opponent in Friday's grand final at Nathalia will be Murray Valley.
Bendigo scored a thrilling 10-run win over Shepparton on Thursday to guarantee a spot in Friday afternoon's Twenty20 grand final.
After winning the toss and batting, Bendigo compiled 6-81 off its 20 overs at Catherine McAuley College.
Skipper Miller Polglase (21), Louis Travaglia (20) and Jimmy Liersch (17 not out) combined to score 58 of Bendigo's 81 runs.
Shepparton looked on track to chase down the total, but some tight bowling and brilliant fielding in the latter overs put the clamps on the visitors.
Shepparton lost 8-6 to fall from 2-65 to all out 71.
Remarkably, Shepparton lost six wickets off the final seven balls of the match.
Polgase rounded out a superb all-round match by taking 2-1 when bowling the 18th and 20th overs of the match,
Five of the final eight wickets were run outs.
The final round of T20 matches will be played on Friday morning, with the grand final scheduled for Nathalia on Friday afternoon.
Goulburn Murray and Shepparton Blue advanced to Friday's grand final.
Bendigo missed out on the final after going down to Goulburn Murray by seven wickets on Thursday.
After being sent into bat at Brose Recreation Reserve, Bendigo was bowled out for 92.
Bailey Stone (24 and Jhak Burke (13) were the only batters to reach double-figures.
Goulburn Murray responded with 3-93 off 26 overs.
Bendigo's best bowler was Riley Crapper (1-4 off four overs), while Fraser Maddren and Logan Shatwell picked up one wicket each.
