Big dollar spends in 100 days in office but how will Premier reel in debt?

So what has Jacinta Allan achieved in her first 100 days in office?
The Member for Bendigo East was elected Victorian Premier by the Labor Party on September 27, 2023, following the resignation of Daniel Andrews.
Her first visit to the region as Premier came on October 13 when she travelled to flood ravaged Rochester to officially open the Campaspe Community Recovery Hub.
Ahead of the visit, she unveiled her new cabinet on October 2 declaring "Victoria's bold housing agenda (to be) at the core of its work", with a target of delivering 800,000 new homes over the next decade.
This plan was given a boost on November 20 the Premier's media unit announcing a new deal which would see Victoria receive almost $500 million from the Commonwealth to build 769 additional homes under the federal government's $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator plan.
Four days earlier, the Allan government was trumpeting a $2.5 million boost to meet the increased demand for crisis and emergency accommodation.
The funds are to be shared among 50 Specialist Homelessness Services and increase the Labor Government's Homelessness Establishment Fund to more than $15 million this financial year alone.
Ms Allan also released details of a recruitment campaign for 90 new planners to clear a backlog of 1400 council planning permits to speed up housing developments.
On October 10, the Allan government heralded the success of the longest intermodal freight train from Merbein to the Port of Melbourne.
The 1500-metre container train hauled by three locomotives pulling 86 wagons as part of the $151 million Murray Basin Rail Project.
With more goods able to be carried using less transport, the government hailed it as a cost savings for farmers, producers and operators.
On October 11, the first phase of a 10-year $6.6 billion road maintenance blitz got underway.
From October to June 2024, most of the work will be delivered in regional Victoria, where flooding and extreme rainfall has caused the widespread damage.
On her first official visit to Bendigo as Premier, Ms Allan was at Bendigo Health to unveil the public IVF service as part of a wider $120m investment in IVF aimed at save local families money and travel time.
On October 27, Ms Allan and Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas visited the Priceline Pharmacy in Gisborne to mark the start of a 12-month $20 million pilot program for 400 pharmacies. It would see pharmacists give medical consultancy advice allowing more choice on how people access basic primary care, especially those struggling to access an affordable or bulk billing GP close to home.
On November 24, she announced a $7.5 million program to support more than 400 healthcare graduates start their career in regional or rural Victoria.
A deal with the federal government was announced on October 16 which would see Victoria receive $105 million to secured an additional 62,800 Free TAFE places for students over the next three years.
There was also news of $1.9m for new toy libraries and other early childcare boosts.
The Allan government is also offering a $420 a day incentive for students on teaching placements to work in rural and regional areas under its $32.2 million Pre-service Teacher Placement Grants program.
Among several announcements in the past 100 days for Ms Allan was the $15m investment into free financial counselling and a $2m Rental Stress Support Package.
The Allan Government was spruiking new data in December 2023 which revealed tourism spending in the state had hit a new record high of almost $37 billion in the year ending September 2023.
The Christmas/New Year period brought announcements of the TV show MasterChef filming in Bendigo and the Australian Boomers basketball side to play South Korea in the central Victorian city.
Ms Allan was proud to unveil the $1 billion SEC Strategic Plan to pump out 4.5 gigawatts more power and provide 6000 new apprenticeships to help counter rising energy prices.
While all this investment may seem positive, all this investment comes at a cost and the government's mid-year budget review released just before Christmas did not make for pretty reading.
It expects net debt to hit $135.5 billion at June 2024 and rise to $177.8 billion by June 2027.
It's prompted criticism of Ms Allan's ability to manage money and big projects and only time will tell if she needs to take drastic action to reel in the state's debt.
