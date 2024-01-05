Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Boy, 17, with long criminal history denied bail after accused of theft

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 5 2024 - 6:27pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A boy has been denied bail while facing charges including theft, committing an indictable offence on bail and attempted aggravated burglary. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A boy has been denied bail while facing charges including theft, committing an indictable offence on bail and attempted aggravated burglary. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A 17-year-old boy accused of attending two homes he intended to burgle with friends over the Christmas break has been remanded in custody.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.