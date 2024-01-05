Boy, 17, with long criminal history denied bail after accused of theft

A 17-year-old boy accused of attending two homes he intended to burgle with friends over the Christmas break has been remanded in custody.
A court heard the boy and "a string of associates" had been accused of repeat offending including thefts from shops and cars and attempted burglaries.
Having been denied bail, the boy is the third of these teenage "associates" to be locked up for the new year period.
The accused boy's latest charges include theft, attempted aggravated burglary and committing two indictable offences on bail. He ahs not entered a plea at this stage.
The court heard the accused also had six pages of criminal history including thefts, robberies and aggravated burglary.
A courtroom was shown CCTV alleged to show the boy and some co-offenders at these homes.
The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is also accused of stealing a battery from a car in October.
In an interview with police, the boy said he could not recall visiting some locations and made statements of no comment regarding other alleged crimes. He denies any involvement.
A police informant told the court he recognised the boy in CCTV footage from the homes due to his distinctive appearance, having dealt with the boy "once or twice" a week in the past few months.
While the court heard he had committed indictable offences while on bail more than 20 times, he had no conviction.
While his alleged charges were "objectively serious", his lawyer told the court it was "not conclusive" that his client would receive time in prison with which the magistrate agreed.
"What conditions could I possibly impose to stop you?" the magistrate asked the boy.
"Short of someone locking him in his room.
"Curfew is not going to cut the mustard."
The magistrate said the boy had previously faced "multiple, multiple" charges for similar offending which had been proven and he had re-offended since being placed on a deferred sentence.
He had been placed on a probation order, a youth supervision order and also had to comply by bail conditions when his alleged offending occurred.
He will return to court later in January for a contest mention regarding separate armed robbery and assault charges, and then in April for a contested hearing on charges including dangerous driving.
Of the current matters, the magistrate said the CCTV indicated "you're not going there to ask for a glass of water".
He said it was "not a particularly pleasant thing" for the homeowners to become aware of people trying to enter in the early hours of the morning.
The police informant also told the court there were outstanding charges for reckless conduct where the boy had driven a motorbike at children crossing the roads, and another outstanding charge for perverting the course of justice.
