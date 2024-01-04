'Totally unacceptable': hundreds of drivers caught speeding through Bendigo

A "totally unacceptable" number of Bendigo drivers chose to break the law while driving over the Christmas period, police say.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The standout figure saw 143 speeding drivers nabbed across the city, almost double that detected in Ballarat.
The fines were handed out during Operation Roadwise as police turned out in force across the state to drive down road trauma during the busy Christmas and New Year period.
The 18-day operation came at the end of a horror year on the state's roads, with a 15-year-high of 297 lives lost in 2023.
"[During the operation] we have seen people making deliberate and conscious decisions that significantly increases the likelihood of road trauma, putting themselves and other road users at risk," Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said.
Assistant Commissioner Weir was especially concerned by the amount of speeders, most of which he said were "completely avoidable".
"You might be in a hurry to reach your destination, but the reality is, you'd rather arrive five or 10 minutes later than not at all," he said.
A total of 22 drivers were also caught using their phones while driving, while 10 unlicensed and another 10 disqualified drivers were also nabbed.
In a party-heavy period, police hauled in 10 drink drivers and 11 drug drivers on Bendigo roads. By contrast, only three drug drivers were caught in Ballarat.
"Despite our warnings of a significant focus on alcohol and drug testing over the period, this did not appear to deter some motorists," Assistant Commissioner Weir said.
"This remains a major concern to [police].
"We will continue to have a major focus on impaired drivers in 2024, so expect to be tested and face the consequences when you're caught - we make no apologies for this."
Police would also continue to carry out random alcohol and drug tests in January as holidaymakers flood popular tourist areas in regional Victoria.
Motorists were asked consider driving habits in their new year's resolutions, and police said they would do "all that they can" to avoid a repeat of 2023.
"As we enter a new year, we're appealing to motorists to reflect on their habits behind the wheel, take responsibility for their actions and prioritise their safety, as well as the safety of their passengers and all other road users," police said.
Statewide, police handed out 19,000 traffic offences throughout the operation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.