Square premiership star joins North Bendigo as senior assistant

North Bendigo has added another seasoned campaigner to its ranks as it searches to bounce back from a straight sets finals exit in 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Gun inside midfielder Ryan Hartley has jumped across from BFNL reigning premiers Golden Square to take on a playing-senior assistant coaching role where he'll coach alongside fellow senior assistant and cousin Jordan Ford.
A primary focus at the Bulldogs this summer has been on adding experience to their playing group, and they have got that in spades with the acquisitions of Hartley and 2014 Cheatley Medallist Tyson Findlay.
The Hartley family name is well known at the Bulldogs, with father Jamie, a club's best and fairest winner, and uncle Steve, a superstar in his own right.
Bulldogs senior coach Rob Bennett said securing the services of the Golden Square premiership star is a big piece of the puzzle filled.
"We had a wish-list at the start of our recruiting campaign, and securing an a-grade big body midfielder was front and centre of that, and Ryan was at the top of the list, so we're delighted to get his signature," Bennett said.
"Having watched him from afar, he seems similar to Jordan (Ford) in regard to its not what he says but his actions that lead the way.
"He's a highly respected figure, and you could see that around the stoppages for Square with him organising his teammates, which is something we lacked last year.
"Now that we've got Ryan (Hartley), Findlay, Jake Hall, Bailey Cain, Nicholas Waterson and Aaron Craig, I think we have a really good midfield mix along with the young fellas we'll roll through at points."
Hartley averaged 22.4 disposals for Square in 2023 while ranking third for clearances per game (5.62) and goal involvements (5.19) in a star-studded midfield brigade.
The Bulldogs have also announced the signing of ruckman Aidan Brohm from LVFNL club Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Brohm finished second in the Bears' best and fairest last season.
"Aidan (Brohm) is going to be an important piece for us moving forward," Bennett said.
"He adds a new dynamic for us being a mobile ruckman that can impact around the ground."
The Bulldogs are not finished on the recruiting path yet, with the club having enough space in their points and salary cap for one last shot at the dart board.
They are hopeful of securing a key defender, but if that doesn't eventuate, Bennett believes his back six is already stronger than in 2023.
Bennett has been impressed by his playing group with their pre-season efforts before Christmas.
He said the squad is in very good shape.
"We did eight sessions before Christmas with a big focus on getting a good fitness base," he said.
"But I told the boys to make sure you come into pre-season in good condition and build from there, which they have.
"The guys that were here last season have all come back beating their 2km time trials, and their running capacity has gone through the roof."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.