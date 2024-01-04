Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Square premiership star joins North Bendigo as senior assistant

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated January 4 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Hartley pursues a loose footy during the 2023 BFNL grand final. Picture by Darren Howe
Ryan Hartley pursues a loose footy during the 2023 BFNL grand final. Picture by Darren Howe

North Bendigo has added another seasoned campaigner to its ranks as it searches to bounce back from a straight sets finals exit in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.