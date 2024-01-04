Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Svanosio chasing second Group 1 Maori Mile with Arcee Phoenix

By Kieran Iles
January 4 2024 - 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bendigo trainer-driver Chris Svanosio will target a second win in the Group 1 Maori Mile with Arcee Phoenix after winning the prestigious race aboard Sparkling Success in 2018. Picture by Stuart McCormick
Former Bendigo trainer-driver Chris Svanosio will target a second win in the Group 1 Maori Mile with Arcee Phoenix after winning the prestigious race aboard Sparkling Success in 2018. Picture by Stuart McCormick

CHRIS Svanosio knows the feeling of a Group 1 Maori Mile win and would dearly love to experience it again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.