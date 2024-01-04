Svanosio chasing second Group 1 Maori Mile with Arcee Phoenix

CHRIS Svanosio knows the feeling of a Group 1 Maori Mile win and would dearly love to experience it again.
But the former Bendigo trainer-driver knows just how hard of an accomplishment that will be among a field of some of Australia's best trotters at Lord's Raceway on Saturday night.
Svanosio - now based at Romsey - won the Maori Mile in 2018 aboard Sparkling Success.
It's a moment that will live long in his memory as his first Group 1 success as a driver.
He is hoping his star trotter Arcee Phoenix can deliver his first as a trainer and second as a driver.
The classy five-year-old son of Trixton and Justa Phoenix underpinned his own quality and credentials with a brilliant four-year-old season, headlined by a brilliant Vicbred Super Series triumph in September.
He finished second in the Group 1 Great Square at Albion Park in July and second again in the Group 1 Bill Collins Sprint at Melton in October, a race won in fine style by the $1.30 Maori Mile favourite Queen Elida.
Svanosio, whose last Maori Mile appearance was in 2020 aboard Magicoool - who finished fifth behind Tornado Valley - is thrilled to be back in the Group 1 classic and with a genuine chance.
"I grew up in Bendigo, so it's always great to win a race there, but especially (Bendigo's) biggest trotting race," he said.
"It will be hard as it's a tough race.
"I'll have to get out of the gate well - there's a bit of speed around him. Queen Elida probably goes forward, but hopefully I can get a good trip somewhere up near the front and have a bit of luck.
"(Barrier) two is a good draw for him. I've never really used him out of the gate too much. He used to lead early in his career, but he was a bit out of control doing it.
"His manners are a bit better now, but I will be trying to get him out of the gate a bit."
It will be a big test for my bloke, but he's getting better and better- Chris Svanosio
While Queen Elida, fresh from a strong Inter Dominion campaign, which featured a win and two seconds in the heats and a third in the final won by Just Believe, is the overwhelming early favourite, Svanosio could not discount the chances of several contenders.
"She (Queen Elida) is a great mare and if she finds the front she will be very hard to beat," he said.
"But Mufasa Metro was fantastic in the Inter Dominion in running second, and Im Ready Jet is a good mare as well.
"It will be a big test for my bloke, but he's getting better and better.
"He ran second to Queen Elida in the Bill Collins Sprint, which was his first crack at the really good open age horses.
"He was pretty good that night - hopefully he's that little bit better again on Saturday night."
A winner of nine of 26 career starts and placed nine times for $187,625 in earnings, Arcee Phoenix has shown a real affinity for Lord's Raceway.
The five-year-old has won three of five starts at Bendigo.
Svanosio will have four runners on Bendigo Pacing Cup night, with Queen Of Quebec in the Haras Des Trotteurs Trot the next best of his hopes following a last start second at Lord's Raceway on December 30.
"She has done a good job for us and was good again at Bendigo last week," Svanosio said.
"She's drawn inside the second row, so hopefully that will work out okay for her.
"We had a great season with our four-year-old trotters. Between Arcee Phoenix, Queen Of Quebec, Lady Adelia, Aroha Koe and Aldebaran Demi, they won over 30 races.
"I'm hoping they can all kick on as five-year-olds."
Svanosio's other cup night runners are Norms Lady and Anywhere Hugo.
Queen Elida $1.30
Arcee Phoenix $6
Mufasa Metro $7
Im Ready Jet $8
Visionary $12
Sleepee $51
Travel Bug $71
Ebonys Avenger $126
