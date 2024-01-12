With a pub, bakery and river on your doorstep, Bridgewater is booming

"You step away half-an-hour and you are in a whole new oasis."
With river views, 50 metres to a pub, top-rated bakery and great coffee, it's no wonder Bridgewater-on-Loddon is booming this summer.
People have been flocking to the picturesque town to enjoy the water sports and the laid-back vibe.
Local businesses have seen a surge in summer tourism to the town with people flocking from Bendigo, Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat and everywhere else in between.
The Bridgewater Caravan Park has doubled its normal guests this Christmas/New Years holiday period compared to the same time last year.
Park owner Kristy Hourigan said the growth would help the town change from a stopover to a sought-after destination.
Ms Hourigan believed the town of 341 residents could become a staple for those looking for a pretty place to getaway.
"Bridgewater is going to be a proper tourism destination in the future - it is really going to transform," she said.
Coffee-on-Loddon owner Nicole Cox has been running her store for two years and said this Christmas/New Years' period was amazing.
"Its been manic ... from (2022) when we had the devastating floods to this year the town has really come back," she said.
Ms Cox said the shop have been trading almost the entire period which included one day where they served almost 300 cups of coffee.
"It has just been non-stop and it's new faces," she said.
"Obviously we have a lot of repeat customers on this road but this holidays we really have met quite a few families and its it great to see.
"This is a place where its a halfway point for people for a lot of people. They are stretching their legs, they are taking a walk, they are visiting the river or supporting local businesses.
"It's beautiful to see that they are able to connect."
Ms Cox invited everyone to come and enjoy Bridgewater-on-Loddon and see what they town had to offer.
"You can have everything here. There is a supermarket in Inglewood, you have got petrol, you have got food, and the people are lovely here," she said.
However, no trip to Bridgewater-on-Loddon would be complete without sampling the famous Bridgwater Bakehouse.
Owner Theresa O'Toole said the visitors reminded her of what business was like before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is great seeing the town (busy) - lots of cars everywhere, people staying at the caravan park, people walking up and down along the river," she said.
"It has been really busy. We are still struggling a bit with being understaffed but we are dealing with it as best we can and people have been understanding."
Ms O'Toole said the town was beginning its return as a tourist hub after a few hard years.
"COVID did slow at lot of things down," she said.
"There were not as many people coming out of Melbourne or from interstate."
"With the (2022) flood and the tail-end of COVID, it slowed up down a lot. Last summer there was that uncertainty with the floods but this year it has definitely bounced back."
Ms Hourigan said guests were not just locals looking to get up to the river for a day trip, but were from all over the region.
She said this summer has been jam-packed with visitors from Bendigo, Maryborough, Ballarat and the Mornington Peninsula.
"This year in comparison to last year is, it is busier and we are seeing a lot of first timers come to the park," she said.
"The reviews and responses we have been getting from our surveys have been incredible.
"Our forward bookings are looking amazing. We have run a couple of reports versus last year and it looks like we will be up 200 per cent visitor-wise."
The caravan park owner said the next couple of months were "looking amazing" for the business and, by extension, the whole town.
Ms Hourigan encouraged anybody who had not stayed in the area before to give it a go.
"If you haven't come to experience Bridgewater Caravan Park yet you are really missing out," she said.
"I mean to get a caravan park with river-views, 500 metres to an awesome pub and bakery, that is what you come to Bridgewater for."
