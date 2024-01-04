Bendigo rider claims silver on day one of National Championships

Day one of the 2024 Australia National Road Cycling Championships was a successful one for a strong Bendigo contingent of riders.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The first medal of the week was collected by Bendigo and District Cycling Club member Dan Peck.
Peck finished second to claim silver in the Masters 1 Individual Time Trial.
He finished with a time of 27:52.64 over the 18.8km course around the Federation University Mt Helen campus.
Peck finished 54 seconds behind winner Nick Locandro from the Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club
.
Meanwhile, in the Under-19 Junior Women division, Lilyth Jones and Milana Freer produced impressive rides.
Over the same 18.8km course, Jones finished sixth in the 18-rider field, coming home with a time off 29:45.32, which was a minute and 19 seconds behind champion Lauren Bates from Canberra.
Freer wasn't far behind Jones, finishing the course in 30:13.78 to claim ninth place.
Young star Blake Agnoletto translated his superb track form to the road on Thursday, finishing sixth in the under-23 individual time trial.
It is a result that will please Agnoletto considerably after putting a mountain of work into the discipline that in the past he has struggled with.
He crossed the line with a time of 37:45.53, only 45 seconds behind Team BridgeLane's Jackson Medway, who claimed gold.
Looking ahead to Friday's Criterium events, Agnoletto will ride for the ARA Skip Capital team in the under-23 criterium alongside Oliver Bleddyn and Declan Trieze.
Former National Women's Champion Peta Mullens and the in-form Courtney Sherwell carry the hopes of Bendigo in the women's division.
Newly crowned pro-tour contract holder Pat Eddy will ride in the elite men's criterium.
Friday criteriums - 2.45pm Club Team Crit (12 laps 13.2km); 3.30pm U19 Women (15 laps 16.5km); 4.00pm U19 Men (20 laps 22km); U23 Men 4.40pm (30 laps 33km); 5.30pm U23 & Elite Women (20 laps 33km); 6.30pm Elite Men (40 laps 44km).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.