Police nab drunk P-plater allegedly more than four times over the limit

Bendigo Police have been unimpressed with some risk-taking drivers this holiday season after they nabbed multiple drink drivers.
As well as an alleged drink driver in Golden Square, police also detected a 25-year-old P-plate driver who was found to allegedly be more than four times the blood alcohol concentration level limit for a fully-licensed driver.
Police allege he blew 0.225 on December 27 and will appear in court at a later date.
His vehicle has been impounded.
In other news, Bendigo Police are seeking any witnesses or information about a hit-run collision on Arthur Street, Bendigo around 5pm on December 28.
Two parked vehicles were damaged during the hit-run and police are asking anyone with information to call Bendigo Police on 03 5448 1300 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
