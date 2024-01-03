Bendigo swimmers set to soar

FAITH Leech Aquatic Centre will play host to 250 swimmers from across Victoria this Sunday as Bendigo Hawks Aquatic host its annual summer meet as part of the Victorian long course season.
Speaking on the eve of one of regional Victoria's biggest annual swimming events, Hawks vice-president and meet director Sue Dullard highlighted the continued growth in participation at swim meets held in Bendigo.
"We have continued to see strong participation numbers from both regional and metropolitan-based swimmers in events held in Bendigo," she said.
"In 2023, 10 events were successfully held in Bendigo with competitions at Faith Leech Aquatic Centre, Bendigo East Swimming Pool and Gurri Wanyarra."
Dullard paid tribute to the collaborative work done by the Bendigo swimming community over the last 12 months which will see a new Swimming Bendigo Short Course Super Series in mid 2024.
This series is set to make Bendigo the short course swimming epicentre of Australia, with the Bendigo swimming community hard at work to bring the 2025 Victorian Short Course Championships to Bendigo.
