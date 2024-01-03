Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Police

Golden Square driver allegedly caught three times over limit

BL
By Ben Loughran
January 3 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Golden Square man's car was impounded after being caught with a blood alcohol level of 0.166. Picture from Victoria Police.
The Golden Square man's car was impounded after being caught with a blood alcohol level of 0.166. Picture from Victoria Police.

A Golden Square driver has been allegedly caught with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.