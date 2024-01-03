Golden Square driver allegedly caught three times over limit

A Golden Square driver has been allegedly caught with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
Bendigo Police intercepted the 58 year old man on MacKenzie Street West in Golden Square at around 12.15am on January 2, 2024.
The male driver also allegedly held a suspended drivers licence and underwent a roadside evidentiary breath test which returned an alleged result of 0.166.
The driver's vehicle was impounded and he will appear at court on an unspecified later date.
