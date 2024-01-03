Missing Echuca teenager Shanara not seen since New Years' Eve

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating missing Echuca teenager Shanara.
The 17-year-old was last seen in Echuca on Sunday the December 31, 2023.
It is believed by police that Shanara frequents the Echuca-Moama townships and also has links to the Bendigo area.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare.
Anyone with information on her current whereabouts is urged to contact the Echuca Police Station on 5483 1500.
