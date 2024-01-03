Back from the dead: lovable teenage larrikin makes miraculous recovery

Korong Vale teenager Tyson Woodman was technically dead for 12 minutes last year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
But one year on and thanks to the dedication of first responders, healthcare providers, family and friends, the 19-year-old - who is something of a local character - is fit enough to reunite with everyone involved in his miraculous recovery, and help tell the story of what happened.
According to his grandmother Verneece Woodman, on New Year's Day 2023 Tyson came home from a great New Year's Eve, ate a bowl of cereal, went to his room then emerged an hour later saying he couldn't breathe.
Tyson has had asthma since he was five months old and had suffered a number of bad attacks, including some requiring an ambulance, his nan said.
"But nothing like this," she said. "We didn't know he had a lung infection and a cyst on his lung."
Wedderburn ambulance community officer (ACO) Glenn Thompson, who answered the code one New Year's Day call with partner Lynne Gondar, knew Tyson from when the teenager had done work experience with his mate.
"He was fun to be with, funny to work with, always had something smart to say," Mr Thompson said.
"I remember getting the call and as we were driving the ambulance across, I was saying, 'I hope it's not Tyson, I hope it's not the Woodman's house'."
"When we got there we administered the asthma medications. But then he went into cardiac arrest."
Paramedic Dylan Brooks, who arrived at the house with partner Sarah McDonald soon after, knew the local ACOs had a relationship with their young patient, and said part of his job was to manage the emotional nature of the situation.
Verneece Woodman said she had to leave the room after Tyson's eyes "rolled back in his head".
But the paramedics got Tyson breathing again and a couple of minutes later MICA paramedics also arrived.
Between them the ambulance workers stabilised the teenager, and got him to Bendigo Health, where he would spend January, most of it in intensive care.
In ICU, he developed strong relationships with nurses Dylan Gartland, Dana Jackson and Kelsey Scrimizzi.
Ms Jackson said it was very rewarding to be part of a journey with a patient and their family that came full circle.
"There's not many kids Tyson's age who would bounce back in the way he did with the happiness that just beams out of him and that enthusiasm to kick every day and just keep going," she said.
Ms Scrimizzi described the teenager as "a very stubborn patient".
"He was so hellbent on getting his Zinger burgers from KFC!"
After a medical crisis that involved a brain injury and twice being put into an induced coma, Tyson has had to re-learn how to do everything, from eating to walking.
From Bendigo hospital he was moved to Melbourne's Royal Talbot Rehabilitation Centre, where he spent another three months, and "came out running".
A year on, the nineteen-year-old has recovered enough to get back to footy training, return to work part time at Randall's FoodWorks in Wedderburn, and get back on a dirt bike.
"I'm looking forward to being able to drive again and hopefully getting a job on a sheep farm this year," he said, pronouncing himself "pumped" for the future.
In the face of initial predictions that he might never walk again and would spend the rest his life in an institution, Tyson's recovery has been nothing short of miraculous, his nan says.
"He just had his 19th birthday and it was something we thought we wouldn't be able to celebrate because he wouldn't be here for it," she said.
"To see how far he's come - it's made both me and his Pop so proud of him and his strength, will and determination."
Verneece and and Noel Woodman thanked staff at the Melbourne rehab centre, as well as at Bendigo Health and the John Lindell Rehabilitation Unit, which he is still attending, and the ambulance officers, particularly Glenn Thompson, who has continued to check in on Tyson.
Mr Thompson, like many others, was overjoyed by the young man's recovery.
Ms Woodman credited the care and involvement of Tyson's community with his recuperation.
"He's just got so much love and support around him - from his mates, our family and friends, and the whole community," she said.
Among those providing staunch support have been the Redbacks Football and Netball Club players.
Adam Postle from the club described Tyson, who had been back at pre-season training since November, as "a lovable little larrikin".
"The boys have really got around him," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.