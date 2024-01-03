Rain damage to Bendigo post office roof leads to 'window' service

UPDATED: January 3, 4:31pm
Full services at the Bendigo post office have returned following the storm damage to the store on January 2.
The thunderstorms which swept through Bendigo caused minor damage to the shop's roof and forced customers to use a mail hatch to collect and send packages.
A spokesperson for Australia post confirmed the store would operate as normal for the rest of January 3 and going forward.
"Bendigo Central Post Office resumed full service operations on Wednesday afternoon following some minor roof repairs needed after the storm," they said.
"We can confirm no mail or packages were affected and thank customers for their patience while we worked quickly to re-open the Post Office."
Earlier:
Customers at the Bendigo central post office were greeted with 'window' service following storm damage that hit the retail part of the story.
Despite minor roof damage to the Williamson Street post office, no mail or parcels had been affected or destroyed.
The Bendigo central post office was forced to close on the morning of January 3 after a small part of the roof was damaged in the storms on January 2.
Customers were served through a window of the shop for part of the day,
A spokesperson for Australia Post said the post office was expected to return to normal service later in the day.
"Bendigo Central Post Office is working to re-open the post office as soon as possible following some minor roof repairs needed after the storm," they said.
"We can confirm no mail or packages were affected and thank customers for their patience."
Customers can continue to collect parcels through the post mail hatch at the building.
