Man accused of threatening family with pickaxe, razor, worried for his dog

A central Victorian man who has been remanded in custody on domestic violence charges has expressed concerns that his beloved dog might be put down if he was not released on bail.
In a bail application for the man, who cannot be named to protect his alleged victims who are related to him, the court heard the man was accused of making a threat to inflict serious injury, a threat to damage property and committing an indictable offence on bail after a Christmas Day argument about presents.
On December 30, 2023, the man is alleged to have called his brother and complained about not getting Christmas presents before travelling to his father's address, allegedly believing his brother would be present.
The court heard there was an "erratic" conversation between the accused and his father before his brother arrived shortly afterwards at the home in a small regional town.
The father asked the accused to leave before the may picked up a pickaxe and threatened to put it through his father's tyres and other parts of the car.
He then allegedly ran at his father with a cut-throat razor blade before his dad moved a gate to protect himself - though he told police he could have been "killed or seriously injured" if he had not managed to shut the gate.
The police were ultimately called and the accused left by foot while making his own call to emergency services saying his father had threatened to shoot him and his dog.
A pick-axe and cut-throat razor were later found in the accused's car.
He denies the more serious elements of the charges and threatening his family with a weapon.
He has refused a previous sentencing indication which would have seen him jailed for four months and receive a community corrections order.
The court also heard the man had made some "pro-social changes" and for the first period in some time had the opportunity for stable housing.
The court also heard the man was due to receive a payout in coming weeks as a result of abuse he suffered as a child in a children's home.
He also lives with asthma, a heart condition, depression, anxiety, PTSD and borderline personality disorder.
The court heard from a retired professional who had known the man for two weeks and had offered to house him after the accused helped him with ongoing health issues.
That man told the court by phone that he had not seen threatening behaviour from the accused.
Despite this, police prosecutor senior constable Matthew Hendry put it to the witness a summary of the accused man's many priors for violence, weapons and assaulting family members, in addition to the current charges - for which he is yet to enter a plea.
The elderly man said he believed "he needs another fair chance".
Hendry told the man the accused had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a CFA member in Castlemaine and threatening to "bury a hatchet in the head" of a CFA member.
The court also heard the accused may have employment opportunities on his release and that his pet dog was a priority for him.
The animal had been in the Bendigo Animal Relief Centre since December 31 and the accused was worried the animal may be destroyed after a certain waiting period.
His lawyer Christine Callaghan said he had been referred to BDAC for their family finding services and further assistance from liaison officers.
She also said the accommodation offered by the elder gentleman would mean the accused would not have to sleep rough which had been the instigator of some prior criminal history.
Magistrate Sharon McRae credited the 74-year-old retiree who offered to house the accused but she said she was "not convinced he knows you well enough".
The accused was denied bail, with Ms McRae saying his 29-year criminal record was a "litany of violence" including sexual assault, recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault and making threats to emergency services.
He will reappear in court in February.
