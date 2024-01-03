Junior Country Week Carnival: Day two abandoned

Day two of the 2024 Northern Rivers Junior Country Week Carnival was abandoned on Wednesday due to significant rain in the region in the 24 hours beforehand.
Rain ended a majority of day one games on Tuesday mid-way through the matches.
However, both girl's sides were able to get results, with the under-14s thrashing Gisborne Green while the under-17s played out a thrilling tie with Gisborne.
The under-16 boys also won in a similarly dominant fashion, but the under-17s were unable to hold out Shepparton, who chased down 121 with two balls to spare.
Games are expected to re-commence tomorrow, and the divisions that play the T20 format (under-13, under-17 and under-17 girls) have had their Wednesday games rescheduled to now either be playing tomorrow or on Friday before grand finals in the afternoon.
There have been some venue changes, and there could be more before matches start tomorrow, depending on how the grounds pull up from the downpour.
UNDER-12
. Shepparton Blue vs Shepparton White at Tatura Park (10.30am)
. Goulburn Murray vs Bendigo at Moama Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
UNDER-13
. Shepparton vs Sunraysia at Catholic College 1 (10.30am)
. Murray Valley vs Goulburn Murray at O'Keefe Oval - Catholic College (10.30am)
. Sunraysia vs Murray Valley at Catholic College 1 (2.15pm)
. Bendigo vs Shepparton at O'Keefe Oval - Catholic College (2.15pm)
UNDER-14
. Murray Valley vs Shepparton at Barooga Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Bendigo vs Goulburn Murray at Weeroona Oval (10.30am)
UNDER-15
. Shepparton vs Sunraysia at Kialla Main Oval (10.30am)
. Goulburn Murray vs Sunraysia at Moama Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Bendigo vs Murray Valley at QEO (10.30am)
UNDER-16
. Goulburn Murray vs Bendigo at Tongala Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Shepparton vs Murray Valley at Vibert Reserve (10.30am)
UNDER-17
. Sunraysia vs Murray Valley at Cohuna Recreation Reserve 1 (10.30am)
. Goulburn Murray vs Bendigo at Cohuna Recreation Reserve 2 (10.30am)
. Goulburn Murray vs Sunraysia at Cohuna Recreation Reserve 1 (2.15pm)
UNDER-14 GIRLS
. Bendigo vs Goulburn Murray at Strathdale Park (10.30am)
. Gisborne White vs Gisborne Green at Greenhill Reserve (10.30am)
UNDER-17 GIRLS
. Bendigo vs Gisborne at The Village Green (2.15pm)
