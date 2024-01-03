The last time we had this much new year's rain Rick Astley was charting

The thunderstorm which lashed central Victoria on January 2 dumped the biggest amount of new year rainfall in almost four decades.
The last time Bendigo had this much rain in a single day so close to New Year's Day Rick Astley was top of the Australian music charts with 'Never going to give you up'.
On that day - January 1, 1988 - 53.6 millimetres of rain was recorded in the Bendigo prison rain gauge.
Fast forward 36 years to January 2, 2024 when there was 30.8mm of rain recorded at the Bendigo airport.
The bulk of the downpour, 24mm, fell in the hour and a half between 2.40pm and 4.10pm according, to the Bureau of Meteorology.
While the storm was not the wettest rainfall recorded in Bendigo during January, it has only been surpassed a handful of times in the past few decades.
Only 10 times in the last 50 years has there been a bigger single-day burst of rain:
The Bendigo prison did record 74.2mm back in 1928 as the highest January total ever.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the January 2 storm was caused by a low pressure trough extending into Victoria from Central Australia and interacting with a very humid, unstable airmass.
This humid, unstable air was the result of north-easterly winds dragging moist air down from the Coral Sea.
The Bureau said there was a risk of showers or thunderstorms affecting Bendigo again on January 3 in the afternoon period, although the risk is higher over eastern Victoria.
It is expected the storm risk should clear tonight with fairly settled weather expected until the next stormy outbreak which is forecast to reach Bendigo on January 7 or January 8.
If these severe thunderstorms develop, the Bureau will issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
