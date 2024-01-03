Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

The last time we had this much new year's rain Rick Astley was charting

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated January 3 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The thunderstorm which lashed central Victoria on January 2 dumped the biggest amount of new year rainfall in almost four decades.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.