BDCA: Each clubs mid-season stats leaders and run home

MOST RUNS:
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
James Barri 342 @68.4
Cameron Taylor 190 @27.14
Ben DeAraugo 165 @55
MOST WICKETS:
Cameron Taylor 18 @16
Thomas Purcell 16 @7.56
Sam Johnston 14 @18.36
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Huntly North 1-day (A)
R8 vs Sandhurst 1-day (A)
R9 vs Kangaroo Flat 2-day (A)
R10 vs Sandhurst 2-day (H)
R11 vs Bendigo 2-day (H)
R12 vs Strathfieldsaye 2-day (A)
The ladder leader's chances of going through the season undefeated will be tested in a three-game stretch from round eight to ten when they face second-placed Sandhurst twice and third-placed Kangaroo Flat.
Plenty of Suns have contributed with the bat, but James Barri has been the main attraction, having a career-best season so far, hitting 342 runs at an average of 68.
Thomas Purcell hasn't snared the most wickets but has the best average in the BDCA (7.56).
MOST RUNS:
Jasper Langley 210 @35
Thomas Starr 201 @33.5
Ashley Gray 146 @24.33
MOST WICKETS:
Benjamin Evans 17 @10.35
Liam Bowe 11 @12.45
Taylor Beard 10 @18.8
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Golden Square 1-day (A)
R8 vs Strathdale Maristians 1-day (H)
R9 vs Eaglehawk 2-day (H)
R10 vs Strathdale Maristians 2-day (A)
R11 vs Bendigo United 2-day (H)
R12 vs Bendigo 2-day (A)
Sandhurst has been the season's surprise packets, and we'll see just how good they can be when they face the Suns twice in three rounds.
Leg-spinning duo Benjamin Evans and Liam Bowe lead the Dragons for wickets with 28 between them.
MOST RUNS:
Daniel Barber 216 @54
Dylan Klemm 169 @28.17
Christopher Barber 152 @25.33
MOST WICKETS:
Dylan Klemm 19 @13.16
Adam Burns 18 @8.39
Brent Hamblin 9 @20.67
RUN HOME:
R7 vs White Hills 1-day (H)
R8 vs Bendigo 1-day (H)
R9 vs Strathdale Maristians 2-day (H)
R10 vs Bendigo 2-day (A)
R11 vs Strathfieldsaye 2-day (H)
R12 vs Golden Square 2-day (A)
The reigning premiers will be keen to lock in a finals spot early in the second half of the year, with their first three games following the break at home.
Dylan Klemm has had a superb 2023-24 campaign to date, leading the BDCA for wickets (19) and amassing the second-most runs for the Roos with 169 at 28.17 behind opener Daniel Barber (216).
However, Adam Burns has been their most deadly weapon with the ball, sitting second behind his teammate with 18 wickets but at an incredible average of 8.39.
MOST RUNS:
Riley Treloar 242 @48.4
Wil Pinniger 158 @26.33
Marcus Mangiameli 154 @25.67
MOST WICKETS:
Marcus Mangiameli 13 @17.23
Samuel Langley 11 @15.09
Will Thrum 8 @22.5
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Bendigo 1-day (H)
R8 vs Eaglehawk 1-day (H)
R9 vs Golden Square 2-day (A)
R10 vs Eaglehawk 2-day (H)
R11 vs Sandhurst 2-day (A)
R12 vs Huntly North 2-day (A)
Bendigo United has the easiest run home of the three teams, currently sitting on 24 points.
They face bottom three sides Eaglehawk, Golden Square and Huntly North - who have one win between them - in four out of their last six matches.
Riley Treloar has stepped up big time for the Redbacks, hitting 242 runs, while Marcus Mangiameli has been effective in both disciplines and leads their wicket column with 13.
MOST RUNS:
Xavier Ryan 336 @56
Kyle Humphrys 298 @49.67
James Ryan 138 @23
MOST WICKETS:
Kyle Humphrys 15 @15.87
Bailey Goodwin 10 @27.5
Nathan Fitzpatrick 8 @26.75
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Bendigo United 1-day (A)
R8 vs Kangaroo Flat 1-day (A)
R9 vs White Hills 2-day (H)
R10 vs Kangaroo Flat 2-day (H)
R11 vs Strathdale Maristians 2-day (A)
R12 vs Sandhurst 2-day (H)
It is a tough run home for Bendigo, who faces the current top four outfits in five of their remaining six clashes.
Wicket-keeper batsman Xavier Ryan scored his maiden BDCA first XI ton pre-Christmas and leads the Goers for runs.
Star all-rounder Kyle Humphrys would be winning the Goer's best and fairest, having accumulated 298 runs and taken 15 wickets.
MOST RUNS:
Chathura Damith 217 @36.17
Savith Weerasinghe 165 @27.5
Matt Newbold 116 @19.33
MOST WICKETS:
Chathura Damith 15 @16.13
Savith Weerasinghe 13 @18
Ben Devanny 11 @13.09
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Eaglehawk 1-day (A)
R8 vs White Hills 1-day (A)
R9 vs Huntly North 2-day (H)
R10 vs White Hills 2-day (H)
R11 vs Kangaroo Flat 2-day (A)
R12 vs Strathdale Maristians 2-day (A)
Strathfieldsaye's destiny will be determined between rounds seven and ten.
To be assured of finals, they'd likely need to win their next four games against sides below them on the table and then pinch a match of the Roos or Suns.
Two players have been in fine form for the Jets this season - Chathura Damith, who leads his side for runs and wickets, and Savith Weerasinghe, who sits second in both disciplines.
MOST RUNS:
Brayden Stepien 356 @50.86
Rhys Irwin 210 @35
Ben Irvine 157 @22.43
MOST WICKETS:
Nicholas Wharton 12 @19.67
Michael Nalesnyik 10 @21.7
Max Shepherd 9 @22.22
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Kangaroo Flat 1-day (A)
R8 vs Strathfieldsaye 1-day (H)
R9 vs Bendigo 2-day (A)
R10 vs Strathfieldsaye 2-day (A)
R11 vs Golden Square 2-day (H)
R12 vs Eaglehawk 2-day (A)
It's likely the same equation for the Demons as the Jets needing to be victorious in five of six matches (non-outright wins).
They face the Jets in rounds eight and ten in two contests that will shape both club's seasons.
Brayden Stepien, as usual, has been superb, sitting second in the BDCA for most runs with 356.
MOST RUNS:
Angus Chisholm 201 @33.5
Benjamin Williams 119 @17
Nicholas Farley 115 @23
MOST WICKETS:
Fletcher Good 12 @16.92
Myles Wade 9 @16.33
Nicholas Farley 6 @26
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Strathfieldsaye 1-day (H)
R8 vs Bendigo United 1-day (A)
R9 vs Sandhurst 2-day (H)
R10 vs Bendigo United 2-day (A)
R11 vs Huntly North 2-day (H)
R12 vs White Hills 2-day (H)
Eaglehawk will be confident of taking a scalp or two in the back half of the campaign, and while finals seem dead and buried, they are a potential banana-skin opponent for the top sides.
Runs have been hard to come by for the Hawks, but first-drop Angus Chisholm has impressed, amassing 201 runs at an average of 33.5
Teenage leg-spinner Fletcher Good leads the Hawks for wickets with 12, but opening bowler Myles Wade will challenge him for the lead in the coming rounds.
MOST RUNS:
Liam Smith 166 @27.67
Scott Trollope 151 @25.17
Scott Johnson 102 @20.4
MOST WICKETS:
Scott Trollope 13 @18.31
Dylan Robinson 12 @17.92
Liam Smith 11 @24.55
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Sandhurst 1-day (H)
R8 vs Huntly North 1-day (H)
R9 vs Bendigo United 2-day (H)
R10 vs Huntly North 2-day (A)
R11 vs White Hills 2-day (A)
R12 vs Kangaroo Flat 2-day (H)
Golden Square should finally get off the mark in round eight or ten when they play fellow winless side Huntly North twice.
Seasoned campaigner Scott Trollope leads the Bulldogs for wickets and has made the second most runs.
MOST RUNS:
Ryan Grundy 377 @53.86
Bilal Kamal 117 @29.25
Jarrod Harris 114 @19
MOST WICKETS:
Judd Gilchrist 8 @24.5
Shane Gilchrist 8 @29.25
Lachlan Wilson 5 @16.6
RUN HOME:
R7 vs Strathdale Maristians 1-day (H)
R8 vs Golden Square 1-day (A)
R9 vs Strathfieldsaye 2-day (A)
R10 vs Golden Square 2-day (H)
R11 vs Eaglehawk 2-day (A)
R12 vs Bendigo United 2-day (H)
The Power face undefeated Strathdale first up this Saturday, but, like the Bulldogs, will look ahead to those two contests between the pair as a great chance to get on the board in 2023-24.
The one shining light for the Power this season has been superstar opener Ryan Grundy, who leads the BDCA for most runs with 377, averaging 53.86.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.