Backyard Gauge Guide: it's raining, again. And it's not a light drop

Another week, another heavy rainfall.
We've been tracking it so far on January 17 and 25mm has fallen into our gauge in the CBD at Williamson St, Bendigo.
The Bureau of Meterology recorded 29mm between 7.22am and 11.26am at the airport.
This latest downpour rolled in around 6.30am, and it's been bucketing down since, cutting power and filling up waterways, including a fast-flowing stream near Kennington Reserve.
Join us in tracking rainfall this year by taking part in our Backyard Gauge Guide. All you'll need is a rain gauge and something to write down the figures on (if you want a hardcopy grid, don't forget to buy the Bendigo Advertiser print edition on January 23 or see it in our digital print edition).
Once you have that, send them our way using this form, making sure you add the date, location and, if you have it, a picture of the gauge (or you and the gauge if you're up for it). You can also send them in via addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or give us a call on 5434 4470.
So far this year we've tracked two big storms, including one on January 7-8 for the big storm that dropped an official 90mm on Bendigo (and up to 180mm nearby). The rainfall varied widely, which was to be expected, depending on where you lived.
Ian Kirkby, who lives in Kennington near the university, said the rain started around noon on Sunday and keeping pouring "until easing at 6pm having dropped 51mm".
He said the rain, which continued until midnight, had "very heavy downpours" and there was three lots of thunder and lightning.
"By 7.30am rain was nothing but a few drops. My gauge at this time was full at 52mm," he said.
"Over 100mm of rain within 19 hours fortunately did no damaged to my block but certainly helped the gardens."
There were some other big tallies out there. Bill Ashby let us know he got 103.5mm in his gauge at Sweenies Creek, with Norm Humbert logging 90mm at Calival and Jo Raw in Longlea getting 106.8.
Those numbers kept coming with a run of tallies of more than 100 mm in the area, topping out at 160mm at Brett and Leah Kelly's place at Mia Mia.
Rex Stewart logged 66m at his place in California Gully and, doing some reporting for relatives, let us know that Golden Square got 62mm, Newbridge 40mm and Guildford 58mm.
Graeme Trewarth in West Bendigo had 58mm in his gauge, a bit less than Rosalie Lake logged at California Gully, where there was 80mm.
Jenny in Spring Gully gave us sher 65mm reading, as did Tony Egan with 85mm and Angela at Junortoun, who had 104mm.
With the January 2 dump, the rain gauge watchers were out in force as the year got off to a wet start.
Christmas Day had torrential rainfall, backed up by more on January 2 when a monster storm rolled in across Central Victoria.
There were official Bureau of Meteorology figures that ranged from 30mm up towards 100mm (depending on where you were).
But what was it like in your backyard? Was it flooded, or did the drenching largely pass you by?
We checked in with a few Bendigo Advertiser contacts for the amount that filled up their rain gauges (and they can vary quite a bit from the official figures).
We've since added in the tallies that you have sent in.
Rosemary and Ed Lithgow had 41mm in their backyard at the Wirrakee Rise Estate, Huntly
Jenny Levett said a total of 55mm fell in Spring Gully near Dead Dog Gully while Rob Cowling had 43.8mm in Maiden Gully.
A caller called Terry, from Strathfieldsaye, let us know that 50mm fell into his gauge.
Lorraine Boesen's gauge showed 35.7mm by 9am on January 3 and she said that 8mm of that was from the first big downpour on Tuesday afternoon "when the airport gauge (according to the Weatherzone website) only showed 0.6. We must have been under a different cloud at the time - not uncommon with stormy weather".
Jo Raw at Longlea let us know that there was 36mm in their gauge, with 26mm of it falling in 30 minutes from 3pm.
Janet Jiricek at Quarry Hill dropped us a line with her figures. There was 40mm in less than an hour with a total of 43mm for January 2.
Victoria Jubb at Derrinal clocked up 26mm during the heavy downpour.
At Sweenies Creek, 52.5mm fell in two big batches, 44.5mm between 2pm and 4pm and another 8mm up until 11pm, Bill Ashby said.
Christine Kairn let us know that 32mm fell at her place in Epsom.
Ian Kirkby from Kennington logged 28mm.
Graeme Trewartha, at West Bendigo (near the basketball stadium) recorded 49mm on Tuesday afternoon followed by another 4mm for a daily total of 53mm.
Tony Egan at White Hills dropped us a message to say he had 28mm in his gauge, and that it could have been more if not for the hail.
Rosemary Lithgow at Maryborough had 41mm fall in her backyard.
Another Huntly resident, Marg Ferrari, recorded 77mm meanwhile Kangaroo Flat resident Sue Masters had 35mm.
Wilson Hill resident Jan Boynton only recorded 14mm during the downpour on January 2.
There was also 78mm recorded at Woodvale.
