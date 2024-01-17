Bendigo Advertiser
Updated

Backyard Gauge Guide: it's raining, again. And it's not a light drop

Updated January 17 2024 - 11:28am, first published 11:27am
The rain gauge at The Bendigo Advertiser was showing 20mm in a roughly two hour period to 9am on January 17.
Another week, another heavy rainfall.

