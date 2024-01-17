Backyard Gauge Guide: it's raining, again. And it's not a light drop

Join us in tracking rainfall this year by taking part in our Backyard Gauge Guide. All you'll need is a rain gauge and something to write down the figures on (if you want a hardcopy grid, don't forget to buy the Bendigo Advertiser print edition on January 23 or see it in our digital print edition).

Once you have that, send them our way using this form , making sure you add the date, location and, if you have it, a picture of the gauge (or you and the gauge if you're up for it). You can also send them in via addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or give us a call on 5434 4470.

So far this year we've tracked two big storms, including one on January 7-8 for the big storm that dropped an official 90mm on Bendigo (and up to 180mm nearby). The r ainfall varied widely , which was to be expected, depending on where you lived.

There were some other big tallies out there. Bill Ashby let us know he got 103.5mm in his gauge at Sweenies Creek, with Norm Humbert logging 90mm at Calival and Jo Raw in Longlea getting 106.8.

We checked in with a few Bendigo Advertiser contacts for the amount that filled up their rain gauges (and they can vary quite a bit from the official figures).

Lorraine Boesen's gauge showed 35.7mm by 9am on January 3 and she said that 8mm of that was from the first big downpour on Tuesday afternoon "when the airport gauge (according to the Weatherzone website) only showed 0.6. We must have been under a different cloud at the time - not uncommon with stormy weather".

Tony Egan at White Hills dropped us a message to say he had 28mm in his gauge, and that it could have been more if not for the hail.