Field of nine to tackle Group 2 Bendigo Pacing Cup

WITHOUT a runner in last year's race, leading Victorian trainer Emma Stewart will boast a strong hand in this Saturday night's Group 2 Bendigo Pacing Cup (2650m) at Lord's Raceway.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Stewart, the winner of the last nine Victorian trainer's premierships, will target the $75,000 feature race with high-class performers Hurricane Harley and Beyond Delight.
The pair, who have drawn barriers eight and six respectively, head the early betting at $3.60 and $3.70.
Hurricane Harley will be having his first start since finishing fourth behind his star stablemate Mach Dan in the Breeders Crown Graduate Pacers Free-For-All at Bendigo in November.
Beyond Delight was third in the same race and has since placed behind the David Aiken-trained Max Delight in the Sokyola Sprint at Melton on December 23.
That race shapes as an excellent form reference with four of the nine cup contenders - Max Delight, Beyond Delight, Serg Blanco (fourth) and Triple Eight (seventh) - all involved.
Max Delight will be aiming to go two better after he was a gallant third in last year's Bendigo Pacing Cup, won by the Jason Grimson-trained Major Meister.
The Jess Tubbs-trained Triple Eight was fourth after finishing second the previous year behind Spirit Of St Louis.
Hopes of a locally-trained win will rest firmly with Strathfieldsaye trainer Julie Douglas, who will have two runners, Kosimo and Our Vincent Can Gogh.
Kosimo, who finished third on Bendigo Cup night last year in the NR 85 to 120 pace, will be driven by Jack Laugher, while Ellen Tormey will take the steer on the rapidly emerging Our Vincent Can Gogh, an open class winner for the first time in the $20,000 Echuca Pacing Cup on New Year's Day night.
The son of Vincent has won four of his last six starts and finished top two in all but one of his last seven starts.
He is rated an early $19 chance, while Kosimo is the outsider of the field at $81.
Third in the Echuca Pacing Cup, Ultimate Vinnie will back up at Bendigo, where he will again be driven by Tayla French.
Champion trainer Andy Gath will be represented in the race by the New Zealand import Corravally Star, who has strung together a win and three placings from his four Australian starts.
Meanwhile, star trotting mare Queen Elida will make just her second appearance at Lord's Raceway when she lines up as a short-priced favourite in the Group 1 Maori Mile on Saturday night.
The six-year-old winner of 31 of 53 career starts, who finished third in last month's Inter Dominion Trotting Championship Grand Final at Albion Park, will be aiming to give her trainer Brent Lilley back-to-back wins in the prestigious race.
The Bolinda-based trainer won last year's race with Aldebaran Zeus.
Second behind Just Believe in the Inter Dominion Grand Final, the John Justice-trained Mufasa Metro looms as one of the main dangers, alongside Im Ready Jet, who was fourth in last year's Maori Mile.
Sleepee (Alison and Chris Alford) is also back for another crack at the Mile.
Former Bendigo trainer-driver Chris Svanosio will be aiming for his second success in the race aboard Arcee Phoenix, a last start second behind Im Ready Jet in the Sundons Gift Trotters Free-For-All at Melton two nights before Christmas Day.
Svanosio previously won the race on Sparkling Success in 2018.
The outsiders of the field are the Shaun and Jason McNaulty-trained Travel Bug and Ebonys Avenger for Muckleford trainer Chris Angove.
Bendigo Harness Racing Club general manager Erik Hendrix said while heavy rain on Tuesday had caused some issues with the Lord's Raceway track, he said all would be rectified ahead of Saturday.
"It (the track) got washed out. When we cop so much rain, the sand washes to the bottom," he said.
"But the track boys are doing a makeover today (Wednesday), which will take a day to do, but we'll quickly be up and running.
"It's not disastrous and I'm sure we'll still have a great night.
"The Maori Mile and the cup have some quality horses involved, which should make for some good competitive races.
"We've ended up with 10 races overall, which is a nice result for us."
Hurricane Harley $3.60
Beyond Delight $3.70
Serg Blanco $3.80
Max Delight $4.60
Corravally Star $10
Triple Eight $15
Our Vincent Can Gogh $19
Ultimate Vinnie $23
Kosimo $81
Queen Elida $1.30
Mufasa Metro $6
Im Ready Jet $6.50
Arcee Phoenix $8.50
Visionary $14
Sleepee $41
Travel Bug $61
Ebony's Avenger $101
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.