Storm causes power havoc for homes in Bendigo region

Heavy rain, wind and hail brought chaos to the Bendigo region on Tuesday, January 2 with at least 8000 homes left without power.
Castlemaine was the hardest hit with more than 3000 homes not expected to get power back until after midnight, January 3.
Homes in the Heathcote region also went dark due to storm damage, with more than 2500 customers waiting for power to be restored on Tuesday night.
Powercor warned people it could take until January 3 to restore services to some of the more than 20,000 houses left without power across the state.
"Our crews will continue to work to have power restored throughout the afternoon and evening, but given the volume of faults and the damage sustained, some customers will be without power overnight," a spokesperson said.
Bendigo, Castlemaine, Harcourt and Maryborough areas were battered by a storm that dumped 16.7mm of rain in an hour from 2.30pm at the official Bureau of Meteorology guage at the Bendigo airport. An Eagehawk resident recorded more than 30mm in their backyard guage in the same hour.
By 4.30pm, when the brunt of the storm had passed, almost 25 mm had been recorded at the airport in East Bendigo.
Roads in Golden Square were flooded and traffic on the Lodden Valley Highway was having to navigate around rising water. Homes in the Huntly area were cut off by the torrential downpours.
A run of calls for help with flood damage and trees down kept emergency services busy for hours.
The Bendigo SES was called out to more than 64 jobs ranging from water pouring in through roofs to flash floods trapping people in their homes.
There were at least four flood rescues carried out in Bendigo.
SES operations manager Brad Dalgleish warned people to steer clear of flooded roads.
"Don't drive through flood water. If it's flooded, forget it," he said
"If a tree's fallen, you need to be mindful of any fallen power lines that may be with it as well. Treat them as if there may be power lines in them and that they are live.
"Where we've got these wild winds, secure any loose articles that you may have in the front backyards or on any verandas. That could be anything from garden furniture up to trampolines"
The Bureau of Meterology issued repeated severe thunderstorm warnings during the afternoon of January 2 as the front rolled in across the state. Heaviest falls were recorded near Ballarat and Ararat, with more than 30mm dropping within an hour.
