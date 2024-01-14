Charlotte loves her home away from home Advertising Feature

Charlotte has one piece of advice for anyone considering boarding school: "If you are thinking about boarding, do it. Even though I was not keen at all initially, it was the best decision I ever made."

Charlotte moved into the Boarding House at Melbourne Girls Grammar in Year 10. She's now about to start her final year as one of the Boarding House Captains.



"I'm so excited to be a Boarding House Captain in 2024, purely because I love this place so much and I want to continue to foster the incomparable culture it is founded on," she said.

When Charlotte started boarding she was a little homesick, but she rarely feels so now given there's plenty to do at MGGS. And since her family in Bendigo is only two hours away by train, she can easily go home on the weekend.

I have never laughed harder than I have in my time here and I have so many memories that I know I will hold close in my heart forever. - Charlotte, from Bendigo

Charlotte loves sport and considers it her escape from schoolwork. She plays for the first netball team, which involves three training sessions per week, and even coaches a team of Year 6 students, adding "I really enjoy connection with the younger girls".

She loves the routine in the Boarding House, finding it has really helped to structure her studies. "With so much encouragement around me all the time, my motivation to do schoolwork has grown, which has positively impacted my grades. Many girls living with me do similar subjects too, so it is easy to ask for help when needed."

The close friends Charlotte's made are integral to getting her through the hard parts of school. "I didn't know how close friends could be until I started boarding.



"Often my friends know me better than I know myself. I have never laughed harder than I have in my time here and I have so many memories that I know I will hold close in my heart forever."

The Melbourne Girls Grammar Boarding House is an environment where boarders feel comfortable trying new things and challenging themselves in a supportive community. They are bold, dynamic and ready to take on anything.

