Junior Country Week carnival day one wrap: Rain wreaks havoc

The Northern Rivers annual Junior Country Week carnival began on Tuesday, but unfortunately it was the weather who had the biggest say on the day.
Three games were played in Bendigo, with the BDCA under-17 girls' match against Gisborne ending in a thrilling tie.
All games were able to get underway, but most were scuttled mid-match due to the afternoon thunderstorms.
Bendigo and Gisborne played out a dramatic tie in their opening-round clash on Tuesday.
Needing 94 for victory after sending Gisborne in Bendigo got off to a flyer thanks to Natalie Flood (22) and Meg O'Callaghan combining for a 57-run opening stand.
Bendigo would lose regular wickets throughout the innings from that point but managed to get to a commanding position of seven runs required with five wickets in hand.
But Gisborne's Emma Niessen (4-12 off 3.2) tore through the Bendigo lower order to put the stunned home side on the ropes.
Bendigo lost four wickets in 11 balls when Rachael Flood's dismissal brought Bella Eddy to the crease, who got a single first delivery to tie the game heading into the 17th over to be bowled by Niessen.
After a dot ball first up, Niessen ensured the points were split when she clean-bowled Eddy.
Earlier, Flood (2-12 off 2.0) and Maddy Best (2-16 off 3.0) were the pick of the Bendigo bowlers.
Bendigo did the smart thing and got the job done before the rain hit, sending a statement with a monster victory over Gisborne Green.
The win was set up by a scintillating bowling effort with Bendigo's call to send their opponents in, proving decisive.
Gisborne was rolled for 34 within 16 overs as opening bowling duo Violet Hubble and Sienna Barnett finished with the same impressive figures of 2-4 of 3.0.
Alex Rodda (2-10 off 3.0) also picked up multiple wickets, but Zara Mould would end up the pick of the bunch, taking 3-5 off 2.0.
In reply, Rehmi Burke got the points for Bendigo without breaking a sweat.
Burke made 61 off 63 balls before retiring not out.
Gisborne's other side in the division drew with Goulburn Murray after being washed out.
On the road to victory, Bendigo's hopes were defeated by the weather.
Requiring a further 67 runs with eight wickets in hand, Bendigo appeared home in their one-day clash with Shepparton Blue at Atkins Street.
Jhak Burke made a near run a ball 37 in an effort to beat the rain clouds, but his side ran out of time.
Cale Polson (2-13 off 4.0) and Flynn Bollard (2-10 off 4.0) were excellent with the ball for Bendigo.
At Tongala Goulburn Murray smashed Shepparton White by nine wickets.
A tight team bowling effort ensured Bendigo started their under-13 country week campaign in winning fashion.
After posting 6-92 from their 20 overs, Bendigo seemed in trouble early when Murray Valley openers Kohen Haddrell (46) and Riley Thompson put together a 49-run opening stand.
Once they got through the pair, Bendigo squeezed their opponents to death, who finished nine runs short of their victory target six wickets down.
At the time of writing, Bendigo were on the cusp of their second victory for the day, having Sunraysia 6-29 chasing 100.
A tight tussle between Bendigo and Shepparton ended with the points being shared.
With the contest on a knife edge heading into the final stages, the game was washed out, with Bendigo requiring 34 more runs but only five wickets in the sheds.
Jaxon Kelly was batting well, making his way to 34 not out before needing to come from the ground.
Bendigo rolled Shepparton for 132 earlier.
Bendigo's chances of an opening-day win were squashed by the torrential downpour, but there were positive signs.
Skipper Noah Willits (43) steadied the ship after a middling start and was ably supported by James Balic (23).
Bendigo posted 9-146 from their 45 overs and had Sunraysia 1-24 in reply before the rain hit.
Mitchell Clark (1-15 off 3.0) picked up the lone wicket.
A Xavier Grant blitz at the top of the order gave Bendigo a seven-wicket win over Shepparton.
Grant smashed ten boundaries and two sixes on his way to 65 from 46 deliveries as Bendigo chased down the target of 125 in 17.2 overs.
Bendigo United A grade player Hugh Berens made a run a ball 21 as they passed the total with seven wickets in hand.
Earlier, Louis Eddy (3-23 off 6.0) got Bendigo off to the perfect start, picking up three wickets from his first two overs to have Shepparton teetering at 3-4.
Shepparton recovered to finish 124 all out, with Taj Taylor (2-14 off 4.0) taking multiple poles and three others entering the wickets column.
The under-17 boys began their country week campaign with a last-over loss to a powerful Shepparton side.
Batting first, Bendigo's just-below-par total of 120 was chased down with two balls to spare.
Eaglehawk A grade wicket-keeper Harvey White produced an impressive knock batting through the innings to make 56 not out.
Gus Hay upped the tempo hitting a run a ball 34.
Unfortunately for Bendigo, they also couldn't find top-order breakthroughs, and it proved costly, with Shepparton bats Sam O'Brien (59 not out) and Oscar Lambourn (37 not out) giving their side a nine-wicket victory.
Goulburn Murray began their campaign with a victory, chasing down Murray Valley's 5-93, six wickets down with seven balls to spare
UNDER-12
. Shepparton Blue v Goulburn Murray at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Shepparton White v Bendigo at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
UNDER-13
. Murray Valley v Goulburn Murray at Catholic College Bendigo (10.30am)
. Shepparton v Seymour at Catholic College Bendigo (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Shepparton at Catholic College Bendigo (2.15pm)
. Seymour v Murray Valley at Catholic College Bendigo (2.15pm)
UNDER-14
. Goulburn Murray v Shepparton at Northern Oval Kyabram (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Murray Valley at Atkins Street Oval (10.30am)
UNDER-15
. Shepparton v Murray Valley at Kialla Park Reserve (10.30am)
. Sunraysia v Goulburn Murray at Tannery Lane (10.30am)
. Seymour v Bendigo at Tallarook Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
UNDER-16
. Goulburn Murray v Shepparton at Cooma Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Murray Valley at Marist College Bendigo (10.30am)
UNDER-17
. Goulburn Murray v Bendigo at Numurkah Showgrounds 1 (10.30am)
. Sunraysia v Murray Valley at Numurkah Showgrounds 2 (10.30)
. Goulburn Murray v Sunraysia at Numurkah Showgrounds 2 (2.15pm)
. Murray Valley v Shepparton at Numurkah Showgrounds 1 (2.15pm)
UNDER-14 GIRLS
. Goulburn Murray v Gisborne Green at Brose Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Gisborne White at Strathdale Park (10.30am)
UNDER-17 GIRLS
. Goulburn Murray v Bendigo at Colbinabbin Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Gisborne at Colbinabbin Recreation Reserve (2.15pm)
