Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Junior Country Week carnival day one wrap: Rain wreaks havoc

NS
By Nathan Spicer
January 2 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo under-17 girls get around Rachael Flood after she dismissed Bridget Stute.
Bendigo under-17 girls get around Rachael Flood after she dismissed Bridget Stute.

The Northern Rivers annual Junior Country Week carnival began on Tuesday, but unfortunately it was the weather who had the biggest say on the day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.