Jet skier caught speeding toward children as police blitz Lake Eppalock

A jet skier driving 40kmh over the speed limit toward a group of children on Lake Eppalock has been blocked from getting back on his ski.
The man, who sprayed the children with water, was among 90 penalty notices police handed out during Operation Wipeout, which targeted anti-social behaviour and boating offences from the lake's buzzing New Year's crowds.
Police had already handed out multiple warnings and three cautions in the first stages of the operation on Sunday, Water Police Squad Acting Sergeant Kristina Clappison said.
"We've handed out tonnes of fines already and it is just going to get worse," she said.
"Obviously there is other people that are not very happy with us [being here] but at the end of the day, we have got people's best interests at heart."
Police handed out around 50 penalties for excessive speed, with several jet ski riders caught travelling more than five knots within 50 metres of another vessel, children or the lake's shore.
The lake presented an increased risk of injury when speeding as boaters did not have time to slow down when a person, or object, was submerged in murky water, the acting sergeant said.
Other notices included boat users failing to wear life jackets and jet ski riders speeding on the lake within 50 metres of another vessel, police said.
One jet skier was also breath tested and found to be over the legal limit, with around 20 other breath tests conducted.
"When people have a few drinks and jump into the water, they can get confused," Acting Sergeant Clappison said.
"They lose where they are in the water - alcohol and intoxication play a big part in water safety."
Out of the water, Axedale and Heathcote police patrolled the lake's surrounding roads testing drivers for alcohol and drugs.
Acting Sergeant Clappison said water police will become a regular site on Lake Eppalock in Summer 2024.
"Victorians can be assured they will continue to see Water Police out in force at Lake Eppalock this summer to ensure everyone is safe while enjoying the water," she said.
"Jet ski and boat operators need to know the rules and adhere to them - if you don't you will be held to account."
Water police were supported by Victorian government maritime safety officers during the operation.
