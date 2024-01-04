Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Police

Jet skier caught speeding toward children as police blitz Lake Eppalock

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated January 5 2024 - 8:33am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Police Acting Sergeant Kristina Clappison speaks to a boater on Lake Eppalock. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Victoria Police Acting Sergeant Kristina Clappison speaks to a boater on Lake Eppalock. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A jet skier driving 40kmh over the speed limit toward a group of children on Lake Eppalock has been blocked from getting back on his ski.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.