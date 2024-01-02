Hard times: people in custody over thefts of basic items over Christmas

Many in Bendigo have struggled with the cost of living over the Christmas holidays, with some people finding themselves in front of a magistrate for stealing basic items.
The Bendigo Magistrates Court heard one man, who ended up in custody, lived with an intellectual disability and had been sleeping in bushland in the area with his mother.
The courts heard he was arrested on New Year's Eve after stealing items from Coles earlier in the day.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing personal hygiene items to the value of $127.75 while on bail, including Nurofen and a beach towel.
He was then arrested at the Faith Leech Aquatic Centre in the shower block after reports of a person "causing trouble".
Police deemed him unfit for interview as he was heavily drug affected.
His lawyer told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court his client had led a "transient" life and his current situation was "quite difficult".
The court heard he has an upcoming interview with the Salvation Army about available help.
Magistrate Sharon McRae said the young man had been placed on a six-month community corrections order in May 2023 but it was unclear to the court whether he completed this order.
The court also heard the young man was facing other separate charges that likely breached any existing order.
"I know you might need what you take," Ms McRae told the man.
"But if you need help, you've got to ask."
She acknowledged some support services would have been closed over the Christmas and New Year period.
She convicted and discharged the man, and released him from custody.
The magistrate had similar advice for another man - a 33-year-old who the court heard had also experienced unstable housing.
That man pleaded guilty to attending ALDI supermarket in Eaglehawk on November 10, 2023, and stealing six roast meals to the total value of $200.
He made no attempt to pay and left the store by bike.
He was then released on bail from custody on December 20 on other matters.
Then, while on bail, on January 1 he attended the same Aldi store where he stole items including lollies, ice-cream, chocolate, frozen pizza and dog food to the value of $30.
He was later found by police in High Street in Eaglehawk with a backpack and the stolen items.
He made partial admissions in an interview with police but also said he was "sleepy" at the time of his crimes so he could not completely remember parts of the offending.
He acknowledged that his actions had been "dishonest" and described the actions as "stupid".
The man's partner supported him in court during which his lawyer said he had no access to a phone and referrals to alcohol and other drug services had been made for him.
She said his crimes had been "unsophisticated".
The court also heard the man lived with an intellectual disability, an acquired brain injury from a car accident, autism spectrum disorder, depression, anxiety and panic attacks.
He had never had "somewhere of his own to stay" his lawyer explained, although he is now able to live with a family friend.
The young man also has a history of drug use.
He was released on bail to appear later in January on other matters.
"The first rule of bail, is not to commit further offences," Ms McRae said.
"We can't be seeing you every two weeks, it's not on.
"You didn't really need any of that stuff, you were just being stupid."
An earlier version of this article said the second man had been caring for a man with a lung condition. This has been corrected.
For assistance in the cost of living crisis:
Salvation Army For food and financial assistance from the Bendigo arm of the Salvation Army, call 8873 5288 between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday or fill in this online form.
Other useful resources include communityfoodpantry.org.au/ and askizzy.org.au/
