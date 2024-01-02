Professor Ruth Williams: her achievements offer limitless probabilities

Bendigo's Ruth Williams' achievements are many, and not just in the United States.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Professor Williams completed her PhD in Mathematics at Stanford University, studying reflected Brownian motion to develop mathematical models that can be applied to a range of systems including traffic queuing.
Her early research concerned mathematical models of evolving tactical situations - an aspect of game theory - with applications in defence, engineering, and economics.
Professor Williams has been able to apply her research to many aspects of society, and even though she is based in the United States, she has even been able to apply her work to the Bendigo hospital.
She collaborated with Professor Terry Mills and a group of other researchers at the La Trobe University Bendigo campus, and Bendigo Health, on queueing in hospital emergency departments.
In 2010, she received an honorary Doctor of Science from La Trobe University for her research and the work with the university's Bendigo campus.
It's not her only accolade. Professor Williams is also an elected member of many prestigious academies including the US National Academy of Sciences. In 2018, she became a Corresponding Member of the Australian Academy of Science.
In 2016, she was joint winner of the John von Neumann Theory Prize from the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences.
In 2017, she received the 2017 Award for the Advancement of Women in Operations Research and the Management Sciences.
Her current research involves developing mathematical models of congestion in networks subject to random 'traffic' fluctuations, including transport, computing, communications, manufacturing, and biological systems.
University of Melbourne's Dean of the Faculty of Science, Professor Moira O'Bryan, described Professor Williams as "an important role model for girls and women, organising networking, academic and social events".
A humble Professor Williams paid tribute to her formative years at Bendigo High School for her career.
"I had a great education here," she said on her recent trip back to her home town.
"Part of that was due to the teachers who taught me were very dedicated and encouraged me to pursue maths and science."
She acknowledges the move to the United States has been a good one professionally.
"When I first went overseas, research journals came by sea mail so we were six months behind in Australia," she said.
"It was an advantage to be in the northern hemisphere and California is a great place to live."
However, she has never forgotten where her journey began.
"I fell very lucky to have grown up in Australia and have my early education here," Professor Williams said.
"It was a great foundation to build on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.