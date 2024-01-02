Bendigo heavily represented at road National Championships

The lustre of being christened a National Champion is on the line for Bendigo's best road cyclists this week at the 2024 Australia Road National Championships in Ballarat.
Starting Wednesday with the masters and under-19 time trials, the Championships will run until Sunday's main event - the road races.
Bendigo will be represented by over a dozen riders across all divisions (under-19s, under-23s, elite men and women and masters).
Team DSM-Firmenich's Chris Hamilton is the leading Bendigo hopeful in the elite men's road race.
Hamilton had a memorable 2023, highlighted by his involvement in DSM's stage one team trial victory at the Vuelta a Espana that saw him take ownership of the climber's polka-dot jersey.
He also finished on the podium in stage nine of the Spanish Grand Tour and was on course to do so in stage 15 of the Tour De France a few months earlier before crashing on a descent.
DSM teammate Pat Eddy will join Hamilton on the starting line and will be keen to perform well after being upgraded to a pro-tour contract for the 2024 season.
Sam Eddy, Tali Lane Welsh, Tasman Nankervis, and Connor Sens will also ride in the race.
In the women's former National Champion (2015), Peta Mullens returns to the roads where she claimed one of her greatest victories.
Fellow Bendigo rider Courtney Sherwell is also on the start list.
Sherwell and Mullens will also ride in the Criterium event on Friday, a 1.1km circuit lapped 30 times in the women's event.
The course for the road race follows the now traditional route of starting in the Ballarat township before making its way to the fan favourite Mt Buninyong climb.
The 2.85km climb at five per cent and its subsequent descent into the finish is generally where the race is won.
Riders in the women's event will go around the 11.6km loop nine times for a total distance of 104km.
The men will do 16 laps of the course (185km).
Rising star Blake Agnoletto will have a busy week riding in the under-23 men's road race, criterium and time trial.
He goes into the carnival with strong recent track form, having won the Elite Men's National Madison Championship prior to Christmas.
Nate Hadden will join Agnoletto in the under-23 men's time trial on Thursday.
There is plenty of next-generation talent coming through for Bendigo as well, with six under-19 Bendigo and District Cycling Club members riding in Ballarat.
Nathan Brain is the only one set to compete in all three disciplines, but Lilyth Jones and Milana Freer will both ride in the time trial and road race.
Marcus Baldwin (time trial), Haylee Jack (criterium) and Ezra Lane Welsh (road race) are also on the start lists.
Dan Peck and Justin Daley will represent Bendigo in the Master's division.
After hosting for more than two decades, this will be the last National Championships in the town for some time, with the event being moved around the country in the next few years.
Friday criteriums - 2.45pm Club Team Crit (12 laps 13.2km); 3.30pm U19 Women (15 laps 16.5km); 4.00pm U19 Men (20 laps 22km); U23 Men 4.40pm (30 laps 33km); 5.30pm U23 & Elite Women (20 laps 33km); 6.30pm Elite Men (40 laps 44km).
Saturday road races - 7.15am U19 Women (7 laps 81.2km); 9.50am U19 Men (9 laps 104.4km); U23 Men 1.20pm (12 laps 139.2km).
Sunday road races - 7.00am Para-Cycling (7 laps, 71.4km); 9.20am U23 & Elite Women (9 laps 104.4km); 1.00pm Elite Men (16 laps 185.6km).
