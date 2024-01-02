Froling's fighting Spirit keeps Bendigo's WNBL season alive

When your coach says you're "cut from the same cloth" as Kelsey Griffin and Kelly Wilson when it comes to work rate, there's a strong chance you're going to get the best out of yourself.
That's exactly what Bendigo Spirit centre Alicia Froling is doing.
Froling is enjoying her most productive season in the Women's National Basketball League, including a match-winning 23 points and 12 rebounds performance in the Spirit's win over the Melbourne Boomers at the weekend.
"Alicia is very consistent at what she does,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said of Froling.
"She always sprints the floor, she's always searching for offensive rebounds and she's developed a great post game where she has good footwork.
"She has an engine to be able to play very large minutes. Alicia puts in a lot of work. She's cut from the same cloth as Kelsey Griffin and Kelly Wilson - she's always trying to get better and she's such a competitor."
Froling's game MVP effort lifted the Spirit to a season-saving 81-78 win.
Froling said the victory was a performance that the Spirit had been building towards.
"It was really good to get a win,'' Froling said.
"We had a really good week at training leading into the game and we've basically been in every game this year, but a few things haven't gone our way.
"I was happy with the way I played. The beauty of our team on any given night anyone can step up."
Froling said her consistency this season came on the back of playing in a comfortable environment.
"I've been in Kennedy's system for a couple of years now and I feel comfortable in that system,'' Froling said.
"I've played with quite a few of the girls for two seasons now, so we know each other's game really well.
"I feel as though myself and Ally Wilson play well together and I put in a lot of work in the off-season in NBL1.
"Last year I was six months into changing to my left hand for shooting. It's been 18 months now, so I have more confidence in my shooting."
She also paid tribute to her team-mates, in particular the Spirit's array of three-point shooters.
"It helps that we have really good perimeter shooters,'' Froling said.
"Teams can't double-team me as much, so one-on-one I feel really confident.
"If we didn't have as many great shooters other teams could double me which would make things more difficult for me."
Froling has re-signed with the Knox Raiders for the 2024 NBL1 season.
Playing basketball for 12 months of the year can be taxing, but it's an opportunity she doesn't take for granted.
"It's really cool to be a professional athlete, but sometimes it does get tiring,'' Froling said.
"This period of the year is hard. We were back into it two days after Christmas and I didn't get to go home for Christmas because it was a bit far to go.
"Overall it's pretty amazing that this is the job I have, so as much as it would be nice to have a regular break, I really do feel lucky to be able to do this and I do enjoy it."
In terms of making the WNBL play-offs, the Spirit are coming from a long way back.
This Sunday they travel to Geelong to play the defending champion Townsville Fire.
"We've started to gel as a team, we work really hard and we get on really well,'' Froling said.
"Hopefully, now we can get on a run and make a push."
