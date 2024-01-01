Kilts, pipers and log tossing strongmen at Maryborough Highland Gathering

Originally a party put on by goldrush era Scottish squatters wanting a taste of home, the Maryborough Highland Gathering returned on New Year's Day 2024 in all its tartan glory.
First held in 1857 and conducted every year since with the exceptions of World War I and the COVID-19 pandemic, the 161st event featured the classic piped band street parade, athletics all day, Highland dancing, and strongmen events including the traditional Scottish caber toss.
The athletics program culminates with the running of the $8000 Max Martin Memorial Maryborough Gift, contested over 120 metres, and considered as one of Australia's most prestigious footraces.
Another crowd favourite is the the Girl on the Drum spectacular, which featured a highland dancer atop a base drum, lifted to the shoulders of three burly Scotsmen, flanked between a piped band and traditional dancers.
The day concluded with a free evening concert and fireworks display.
