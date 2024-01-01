Ruby shines for Danny Curran in drought-breaking victory

New Year's Day was a milestone day for Bendigo trainer Danny Curran.
Hallowed Ruby's victory at Mornington was Curran's 100th career victory as a trainer and his first in four years.
Curran started as a hobby trainer in the early 1990s and trained quality gallopers Written Dash and The Big Dance to feature victories before reducing his involvement in racing in recent years.
Hallowed Ruby's victory was Curran's first since Sizzling Style's won at Echuca on January 6, 2020.
Hallowed Ruby was only having her third start for Curran after previously racing under the care of three trainers - Clayton Doulgas, Pat Carey and Max Hinton.
She ran sixth and seventh at her first two starts for Curran before showing great improvement to come from last to first in benchmark 58 grade over 2025 metres on Monday.
Ridden by Joe Bowditch, the five-year-old mare relished the step up in distance and won by a length.
Meanwhile, Kyneton trainer Neil Dyer combined with Bendigo jockey John Keating to win with Missed Victory at Hanging Rock's New Year's Day meeting.
Unplaced at his first seven career starts, Missed Victory proved too strong in an 1800m maiden.
Bendigo trainer Jarrod Robinson was unlucky not to taste success at Burrumbeet on New Year's Day.
Robinson's maiden galloper Precious Conflict looked home in the third event of the day, but was pipped on the post by the Matt Cumani-trained Glorious Machine.
Robinson's runner in the feature event the Burrumbeet Cup - Equine Philosopher - finished unplaced after leading for the first 1500m of the 1800m event.
The race was won by the Melody Cunningham-trained Ziggi Rocks, who held off Bannerton and Jackand in a driving finish.
Apprentice Sarah Field was the winning jockey on Ziggi Rocks.
Ziggi Rocks has enjoyed good form in country cups recently. The seven-year-old gelding won the Jerilderie Cup in September and was second in the Tatura Cup two starts ago.
