Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Ruby shines for Danny Curran in drought-breaking victory

AB
By Adam Bourke
January 1 2024 - 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hallowed Ruby surges to the finish line at Mornington to win for Bendigo trainer Danny Curran. Picture by Racing Photos
Hallowed Ruby surges to the finish line at Mornington to win for Bendigo trainer Danny Curran. Picture by Racing Photos

New Year's Day was a milestone day for Bendigo trainer Danny Curran.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.