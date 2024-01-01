Enjoy the New Year's sunshine, you will need an umbrella tomorrow

New Year's Day sunshine will give way to storm clouds this week, with Bendigo's first rainy day of 2024 predicted on Tuesday, January 2.
A very high chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm will bring between three and 25 millimetres of rain Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The Bureau said to expect a forecast top of 27 degrees for the day, with 15 to 25 kmph winds moving in an easterly direction by midday.
Despite the rain, UV ratings are set to remain at Extreme levels on Tuesday, with sun protection recommended between 9:10am and 5:40pm.
The very high chance of showers and possible thunderstorm will stick around until Wednesday, January 3 where between three and 15 millimetres of rain are forecast.
Wednesday's weather will bring a forecast high of 30 degrees.
For the rest of Monday, January 1 expect a mostly sunny day and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees.
Bureau of Meteorology seven day forecast for Bendigo:
