Daniels' Pelicans blow Lakers away in the NBA

Dyson Daniels and his New Orleans Pelicans team-mates ensured LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a sour end to 2023.
The Pelicans handed the NBA power Lakers a 129-109 defeat in all-western conference battle in New Orleans
The impressive victory improved the Pelicans' record to 19-14 - two-and-a-half games clear of the Lakers, who slipped to 17-17.
Since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament last month the Lakers have won just three of their 11 matches.
Bendigo Braves product Daniels played eight minutes off the bench and connected on a corner three-pointer with his only field goal attempt of the match.
James led the Lakers with 34 points, five rebounds and eight assists, but the Pelicans had more contributors across the board.
The home side had seven players score eight points or more, including Branodn Ingram and Zion Williamson with 26 points each and C.J. McCollum with 22 points.
Daniels, who is averaging six points, four rebounds and two assists per game, and the Pelicans have a busy opening week of January, 2024.
They face the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and Thursday morning respectively (AEDT) before tackling the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings on Saturday and Monday (AEDT).
Meanwhile, Australian Boomers guard Josh Giddey found his shooting touch in the Oklahoma City Thunder's big win over Brooklyn.
Giddey scored 20 points, including four three-pointers, to go with six rebounds and five assists in the Thunder's 124-108 victory.
The Thunder are in second place on the western conference standings with a 22-9 record.
Their next game is against the best team in the eastern conference - the Boston Celtics (26-6) - on Wednesday (AEDT).
