Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Daniels' Pelicans blow Lakers away in the NBA

AB
By Adam Bourke
January 1 2024 - 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dyson Daniels and the New Orleans Pelicans proved too good for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.
Dyson Daniels and the New Orleans Pelicans proved too good for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.

Dyson Daniels and his New Orleans Pelicans team-mates ensured LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a sour end to 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.