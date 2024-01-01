Junior stars to showcase talent at Country Week carnival

The region's star junior cricketers will gather over the next few days for the annual Northern Rivers Junior Country Week.
Six associations will be represented with the Bendigo District Cricket Association fielding squads in all six boys' divisions and two girls' age groups.
Games begin on Tuesday, with certain age groups playing T20s while others will compete in one-day fixtures.
The grand finals will be held on Friday, with Strathdale Park hosting both girl's deciders.
Games will be played in Bendigo each day, with all BDCA teams getting the chance to play in their hometown at some point in their respective group stages.
The BDCA under-16 boys team is littered with A-grade talent, including recent Bendigo United debutant Hugh Behrens, Eaglehawk middle order bat Xavier Grant and Strathfieldsaye bowler Kobey Hunter, while the under-17 side possesses the likes of Jets duo Callum Bolton and Jett Grundy, plus Hawks wicket-keeper Harvey White
In the girl's squads, Golden Square women's first XI opening bowler Sienna Barnett will lead the attack for the under-14 side while established senior players Bella Eddy, Allira James, Natalie and Rachael Flood will set the tone for the under-17s squad.
All morning matches are scheduled to start at 10.30am.
U17
Callum Bolton, Jett Grundy, Gus Hay, Deacon Marsh, Luke Matheson, Archie Stevens, Harvey White, Jake Wight, Harper Hodgens
U16
Miller Armstrong, High Behrens, Jack Burns, Oscar Cail, Louis Eddy, Xavier Grant, Kobey Hunter, Oliver McKenzie, Angus O'Brien, Harry Purcell, Clayton Smith, Taj Taylor
U15
Euan Flood, James Balic, Jacob Boucher, Mitchell Clark, Campbell Hancock, Vailen Hickman, Liam Kroschel, Jake Mulqueen, Thomas Seipolt, Lucas Sharam, Drew Warren, Noah Willits, Jonty Yates
U14
Connor Barry, Paddy Carmody, Jonty Cavalier, Astin Clayton, William Donnelly, Jaxon Kelly, Charlie Macumber, Lachlan McKay, Elliot Ryan, Tyson Sherwell, Xavier Stone, Jamieson Webster
U13
Josh Bellenger, Zac Cavalier, Raff Gallagher, Jack Hargreaves, Hamish Kelly, Archer Lethlean, Jimmy Liersch, Angus McIntosh, Jed Monaghan, Miller Polglase, Louis Travaglia, Lucas Zylan
U12
Dash Abbott, Flynn Bollard, Jhak Burke, Sam Colbert, Fraser Maddren, Cale Polson, Hudson Ruffell, Jensen Sawyer, Logan Shatwell, Bailey Stone
U17 GIRLS
Maddy Best, Adelaide Bollard, Bella Eddy, Natalie Flood, Rachael Flood, Rose Holland, Allira James, Jemma McDougall, Layla O'Brien, Sarah Rogers, Hayley Tanner
U14 GIRLS
Sienna Barnett, Mia Behrens, Rehmi Burke, Eiliyah Daneen, Jessie Francis, Georgia Hancock, Mackenzie Hetherington, Violet Hubble, Emma McCann, Zara Mould, Alex Rodda, D'Lilah Shatwell, Macey White
Tuesday
. Bendigo v Shepparton at Cohuna Recreation Reserve 1 (10.30am)
. Goulburn Murray v Murray Valley at Cohuna Recreation Reserve 2 (10.30am)
. Murray Valley v Bendigo at Cohuna Recreation Reserve 2 (2.15pm)
. Shepparton v Sunraysia at Cohuna Recreation Reserve 1 (2.15pm)
Wednesday
. Goulburn Murray v Bendigo at Numurkah Showgrounds 1 (10.30am)
. Sunraysia v Murray Valley at Numurkah Showgrounds 2 (10.30)
. Goulburn Murray v Sunraysia at Numurkah Showgrounds 2 (2.15pm)
. Murray Valley v Shepparton at Numurkah Showgrounds 1 (2.15pm)
Thursday
. Goulburn Murray v Shepparton at Moama Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Sunraysia at Huntly Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
Friday
. Grand final at Barooga Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
Tuesday
. Shepparton v Bendigo at Tallygaroopna Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Murray Valley v Goulburn Murray at Tallygaroopna Recreation Reserve 1 (10.30am)
Wednesday
. Goulburn Murray v Shepparton at Cooma Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Murray Valley at Marist College Bendigo (10.30am)
Thursday
. Goulburn Murray v Bendigo at Rushworth Public Park Reserve (10.30am)
. Shepparton v Murray Valley at Tallygaroopna Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
Friday
. Grand final at Berrigan Sportground
Tuesday
. Goulburn Murray v Shepparton at Cooma Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Sunraysia v Bendigo at Tannery Lane (10.30am)
. Murray Valley v Seymour at Nathalia Showgrounds (10.30am)
Wednesday
. Shepparton v Murray Valley at Kialla Park Reserve (10.30am)
. Sunraysia v Goulburn Murray at Tannery Lane (10.30am)
. Seymour v Bendigo at Tallarook Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
Thursday
. Goulburn Murray v Seymour at Colbinabbin Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Shepparton v Sunraysia at Kialla Park Reserve (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Murray Valley at Weeroona Oval (10.30am)
Friday
. Grand final at Barooga Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
Tuesday
. Shepparton v Bendigo at Central Park Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Goulburn Murray v Murray Valley at Northern Oval Kyabram (10.30am)
Wednesday
. Goulburn Murray v Shepparton at Northern Oval Kyabram (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Murray Valley at Atkins Street Oval (10.30am)
Thursday
. Bendigo v Goulburn Murray at Marist College Bendigo (10.30am)
. Murray Valley v Shepparton at Barooga Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
Friday
. Grand final at Nathalia Showgrounds (10.30am)
Tuesday
. Goulburn Murray v Seymour at VE Vibert Reserve (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Murray Valley at VE Vibert Reserve 2 (10.30am)
. Seymour v Bendigo at VE Vibert Reserve 2 (2.15pm)
. Goulburn Murray v Shepparton at VE Vibert Reserve (2.15pm)
Wednesday
. Murray Valley v Goulburn Murray at Catholic College Bendigo (10.30am)
. Shepparton v Seymour at Catholic College Bendigo (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Shepparton at Catholic College Bendigo (2.15pm)
. Seymour v Murray Valley at Catholic College Bendigo (2.15pm)
Thursday
. Shepparton v Murray Valley at VE Vibert Reserve (10.30am)
. Goulburn Murray v Bendigo at Brose Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
Friday
. Grand final at Nathalia Showgrounds 2 (10.30am)
Tuesday
. Bendigo v Shepparton Blue at Atkins Street Oval (10.30am)
. Goulburn Murray v Shepparton White at Brose Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
Wednesday
. Shepparton Blue v Goulburn Murray at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Shepparton White v Bendigo at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
Thursday
. Goulburn Murray v Bendigo at Moama Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Shepparton Blue v Shepparton White at Tatura Park
Friday
. Grand final at Finley Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
Tuesday
. Gisborne v Bendigo at Atkins Street Oval (10.30am)
. Goulburn Murray v Gisborne at Atkins Street Oval (2.15pm)
Wednesday
. Goulburn Murray v Bendigo at Colbinabbin Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Gisborne at Colbinabbin Recreation Reserve (2.15pm)
Thursday
. Gisborne v Goulburn Murray at The Village Green (10.30am)
. Goulburn Murray v Bendigo at The Village Green (2.15pm)
Friday
. Grand final at Strathdale Park (10.30am)
Tuesday
. Gisborne Green v Bendigo at Romsey Recreation Reserve 2 (10.30am)
. Gisborne White v Goulburn Murray at Romsey Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
Wednesday
. Goulburn Murray v Gisborne Green at Brose Recreation Reserve (10.30am)
. Bendigo v Gisborne White at Strathdale Park (10.30am)
Thursday
. Bendigo v Goulburn Murray at Strathdale Park (10.30am)
. Gisborne White v Gisborne Green at Greenhill Reserve (10.30am)
Friday
. Grand final at Strathdale Park (10.30am)
