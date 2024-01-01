Piano Bar party-goers dance past midnight for New Year's Eve

Bendigo's Piano Bar in the CBD made it a night to remember as they helped local crowds count down to 2024.
In a beatifully over-the-top magenta get-up, DJ Cliterally joined Bec O'Sullivan and Thomas Currie to entertain the dancers and groovers into the wee hours.
The iconic fireworks display brought many revellers together again in Rosalind Park and the Queen Elizabeth Oval near the Poppet Head, while plenty of locals also came together to keep cool at Lake Eppalock and the Golden Square pool.
Many others partied from home, as others set New Year's resolutions.
Let us know how you welcomed in the new year at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au and what new year's resolutions you have set.
