Bendigo crowds congregate for New Year's Eve fireworks

Thousands came together on Sunday night in central Bendigo locations to celebrate the transition into a new year.
Crowds sat on the lawns of Rosalind Park and the Queen Elizabeth Oval to enjoy fireworks both at 9.15pm and midnight.
Glow sticks and 2024 glasses were all over the place as youngsters and their families counted down to the displays.
Locals had many ways of celebrating the transition to the new year but the iconic fireworks display brought many revellers together again.
Besides the view from inner Bendigo near the Poppet Head, plenty of locals also came together to stay cool in locations such as Lake Eppalock and the Golden Square pool.
Many others partied from home, as others set New Year's resolutions.
Let us know how you welcomed in the new year at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au and what new year's resolutions you have set.
