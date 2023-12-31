From Lake Eppalock to Rosalind Park, Bendigo rings in the New Year

Sparklers at the ready, revellers gathered across Bendigo on New Year's Eve to usher in 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It was a family affair for Frank Ivancic, who assembled his clan of 13 on the shores of Lake Eppalock to celebrate.
"During the year everybody works, everyone is busy," he said.
"But at this time of year, I always dedicate these four weeks after Christmas just for family and friends."
Meanwhile Titch and Susan, from Moama, were enjoying a mid-afternoon drinks in what appeared to be a campground bar.
"Well everyone thinks [our campsite] is a bar, and I do not mind," Titch said.
"I will be sitting there and people will just walk straight in and I say, 'what are you after?' - and I just let them grab a couple of tinnies."
A few campsites over, Romsey's Kara Liddicoat was partaking in what had become a family tradition.
"We come down [to Lake Eppalock] for 10 nights each Christmas ... we will be up at the campsite by the fire tonight," Ms Liddicoat said.
Watching young girls Scarlet, Tilly and Ava jump off the family boat, Ms Liddicoat offered up her New Year's resolution.
"Live life to the fullest," she said.
Kiera, Jolyon, Arthur and Edith Attwooll brought in their first New Year's Eve as Bendigo residents at Golden Square Pool.
The family had moved to the city from Ballarat three days ago, and Ms Attwooll looked forward to colouring all of 2024 in shades of Bendigo.
"[In 2024] I'm looking forward to just really enjoying Bendigo and throwing ourselves into the city," she said.
"And watching our kids grow up and embrace Golden Square in particular."
The Attwooll family were part of the around 300 people expected at the Golden Square Pool New Year's Eve community party.
Fellow pool goer Laura Hicks, with daughters Eva and Olive, were also getting a swim in before heading to the fireworks at Rosalind Park later that evening.
The "sunshine, nice pool and beautiful atmosphere" brought the family out to the pool party, Ms Hicks said.
A steady procession of camping chairs and Eskys had filled the lawns of Rosalind Park by 7pm, as families got in early to nab the best fireworks viewing spots.
"Location, location, location," Louis Mertikas, who had arrived at the park with his twin boys Sam and Mathew around 5pm, said.
To fill the hours before the fireworks, Sam, Mathew and friend Lukasz kicked a soccer ball between family picnics.
Also among the first families to arrive at the park were Bec, Ryan and young girl Marley, who attended the Rosalind Park festivities for the first time.
"It is really nice, and we are Bendigo locals so we thought why not give it a go," Bec said.
"And it is lovely here."
The family friendly fireworks would fire from the Rosalind Park Poppet Head Lookout at 9:15pm on December 31, and another display would fire off at midnight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.