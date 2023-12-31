Homecoming boosts McCaig's confidence ahead of busy track summer

Fitter, stronger, relaxed and elated to be home around family and friends - Alessia McCaig had every reason to smile as she made her return to racing in Bendigo.
The Australian cycling young gun gave the home fans a thrill at the Christmas Carnival on Friday night and she took more out of the experience than what she thought leading into the event.
"I love racing in Bendigo and seeing the juniors coming through is one of the best parts of it,'' McCaig said.
"Getting the chance to race against a really good field of girls, we don't always get the chance to race against a lot of girls, was really exciting.
"I surprised myself, my form was a little bit better than I thought it would be.
"I won't be at my peak for another month-and-a-bit, so it was a confidence-booster heading towards some big races."
McCaig's domination of the women's events was far from a shock and arguably her best performance of the night wasn't a winning ride.
The sprint specialist is not accustomed to riding 2000m wheelrace finals, particularly against men, but she produced a mighty effort to finish third behind Blake Agnoletto and David Mann in the Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace final.
"I was pretty stoked because I wasn't sure how I'd go at 2000m,'' McCaig said.
"When I got to the last lap and I still felt alright I wanted to push myself to make sure I stayed on that podium. I was really happy with that ride."
Early in January, McCaig returns to her base in Adelaide to ramp up training ahead of a hectic February-March schedule.
"Nations Cup in Adelaide at the start of February is a big target and our benchmark event will be the Oceania Championships in New Zealand in mid-to-late February,'' McCaig said.
"The nationals are on at the start of March, so I have some big races that I'm super excited about.
"I feel stronger and more confident this race season, particularly after the way I rode here in Bendigo."
The 20-year-old said qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics was not on her radar at this stage.
"It's very much a longshot for me,'' she said.
"It's not completely off the table, but it's not something that I'm aiming for because I am a fair way off at the moment."
