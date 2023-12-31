Spirit upstage Melbourne Boomers to keep play-off hopes alive

The Bendigo Spirit produced their best performance of the season to defeat the Melbourne Boomers 81-78.
The three-point victory kept the Spirit in touch with the Women's National Basketball League top four.
"It was a really gritty win by the team,'' coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"The team played their roles and made some big plays when it mattered down the stretch.
"That game was an example of the team basketball we need to play if we want to beat these talented teams."
For a moment it appeared as though the game was going to follow a painstaking course that had cursed the Spirit in several games this season.
The Spirit led for much of the second-half only for the home team Boomers to score six unanswered points to grab a one-point lead with 52 seconds remaining.
In previous games this season the Spirit haven't been able to execute big plays to win games.
This time around they weren't going to let the game slip away.
Alicia Froling, the best player on the court for the night, came up with a crucial offensive rebound off an Ally Wilson missed jump shot and she scored from underneath the basket to give the Spirit a one-point lead with 33 seconds on the clock.
The Boomers missed a jump shot and an attempt from under the bucket and the Spirit regained possession.
Kelly Wilson was fouled and sent to the free throw line where she calmly sank both free throws to extend the Spirit lead to three points.
The Boomers had eight seconds to attempt a three-pointer to tie the game, but the Spirit kept the pressure on the home side with brilliant defence and the Boomers didn't get a shot away.
Alicia Froling, who has arguably been the Spirit's most consistent player this season, was outstanding against the Boomers, scoring a game-high 23 points on 8-11 shooting to go with 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
Her dominance allowed the Spirit to outscore the Boomers 44-28 inside the paint.
"Alicia is so consistent in what she does,'' Kereama said of Froling.
"She's developed a great post game where she has great footwork and she's a good athlete.
"She has an engine that allows her to play big minutes. She's super important to what we want to do."
Mehryn Kraker (12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals) and Kelsey Griffin (12 points, eight rebounds, two assists) played key roles at both ends of the court.
Inserted into the starting five ahead of Abbey Wehrung, point guard Kelly Wilson had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and no turnovers in 26 minutes of court time.
Wehrung's impact on the game was far greater than the two points and five assists on the stats sheet.
Wehrung defended Boomers' star import Jordin Canada for much of the game and restricted her impact, particularly in the second half.
"What I really admire about Abbey is how she takes on any challenge in life,'' Kereama said.
"I spoke to her through the week about the changes I wanted to make to the starting five and her response was 'I don't care as long as we win'.
"Abbey wasn't in the starting five, but her role didn't change. It was just a a case of when she was injected into the game.
"She still played the important role we needed her to play."
The victory lifted the Spirit to a 4-7 record ahead of Friday's "home" game in Geelong against the Townsville Fire.
