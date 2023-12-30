Sprinters to race for glory in prestigious Maryborough Gift

ST ALBANS sprinter Chris Vi will be striving to join an elite group at the 161st Maryborough Highland Gathering on New Year's Day at Princes Park.
Just as he did a year ago, Vi will be chasing victory in the Max Martin Memorial Maryborough Gift (120m).
Consecutive Gift wins have been achieved several times in the past two decades.
There is $15,000 up for grabs in the men's and women's 120m contests.
Vi will race off the 7m mark when the Gift heats are run from 1.57pm.
Earlier this season he raced to victory in the 200m at Essendon on Remembrance Day.
A quality field bound for Maryborough includes last year's Max Martin Memorial Gift finalists in Luke Mitchell and Jack Boulton.
Warrandyte's Adian Green won the 200m at last year's Bendigo Gift on the Labour Day holiday weekend and will start off 5m in the Maryborough Gift.
Other runners to watch include Alfedton's Cooper Sherman, 2m; Ivanhoe's Nathan Riali, 2.5m; Harrison Kerr from Park Orchards, 2.75m; Preston's Arben Dani, 3m.
One of the most consistent on the Victorian Athletic League circuit is Kevin Brittain from Geelong.
The Ireland clan have featured at many VAL meets for decades.
This year it will be Darcy Ireland chasing Gift glory from the 9m mark.
A quality field for the women's 120m Gift includes Wonga Park's Jessica Payne, 2.75m; Gold Coast's Remi McLellan, 3.25m; Warrnambool's Grace Kelly and Heathmont's Zoe Neale from the 4.5m mark.
Another top contender is likely to be Morgan Mitchell from Werribee off 4.75m.
Last year it was Kelly who was sixth in the Maryborough final won by Danielle Shaw.
The women's Gift heats will start at 1.40pm.
Semi-finals of the blue riband 120m will be from 3.20pm and the finals at 5.36pm and 5.46pm.
First of the track events will be at 10am when the open 800m is run.
An action-packed program includes 70m, 120m, 200m, 300m, 400m, and 1600m across a wide range of age groups.
The Maryborough Highland Gathering includes the Highland Games, caber toss, sheaf tossing, Strong Man events, Highland Dancing, performances by Highland pipe bands and brass bands, and the Girl on the Drum.
The street march starts at 11am and is one of many highlights on the longest continuous sporting event in Australia.
