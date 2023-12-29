Agnoletto, McCaig show their class at cycling Christmas Carnival

Bendigo's Blake Agnoletto showed why he's regarded as one of Australia's best young track endurance riders with a commanding win in the Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace.
Racing off scratch, Agnoletto outclassed the field in emphatic style on his home track to win Friday night's feature event of the Christmas Carnival for a second time.
Agnoletto started 40m behind his nearest rivals and was still 50m behind the lead group, which included fellow Bendigo young gun Alessia McCaig, with one lap remaining of the 2000m event.
With a breathtaking turn of speed, Agnoletto put the race to bed in the space of 200m.
Agnoletto reeled in the leaders and then surged clear to win clearly from a gallant David Mann, while McCaig, who raced off 155m, did an outstanding job to finish third.
"Being 40m off at the start doesn't sound like a lot, but when you actually have to close the gap it takes longer than you think,'' Agnoletto, who won the Australian madison title a fortnight ago, said.
"Once I got on to the group I got a bit of a sit, but it was still a bit hectic. I could see Alessia out the front, so I had to go full and eventually I got there.
"It was hard, I'm not going to lie."
Agnoletto has made Bendigo's major wheelrace finals his own in recent years.
The 21-year-old has won the Lindsay Harrington twice and the Golden Mile Wheelrace and the Frank McCaig Memorial Wheelrace once each.
"I love coming back to Bendigo and I haven't raced here for a while,'' Agnoletto said.
"If I'm not overseas or in Adelaide I'll always race in Bendigo. It's home and it's a great club here."
Throughout the night McCaig wowed the crowd with her speed.
The Commonwealth Games representative's victories included the women's Victorian elimination title and the invitation keirin.
She had a great battle with fellow Bendigo riders Haylee Jack and Lucy Hall in the keirin.
Jack and Hall continued their great club form by qualifying for the final of the Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace.
The three-day Christmas Carnival series concludes on Saturday in Shepparton.
