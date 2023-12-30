Tourism hotspot: Lake Eppalock full of water and holidaymakers this summer

Warm weather, an outdoor cinema and family activities have seen tourists flock to Lake Eppalock this summer in what is shaping as a bumper holiday season for the resort.
Lake Eppalock Holiday Park assistant manager Sandy Jager said the tourism business was booming.
"We have been actually booked out for probably three months," she said.
"Tourists and day visitors, we are getting a heap."
Ms Jager said that the water level of the lake had allowed people to fully enjoy all water-based activities.
"I suppose our biggest drawcard is the lake," she said.
"(Lake Eppalock) is absolutely beautiful, still at 90 per cent (capacity).
Camping, fishing, boating, swimming or picnicking are some of the activities people can enjoy while relaxing near the lake.
Ms Jager said the lake had been a hive of activity this summer and with sunshine forecast for the foreseeable future, there was no better time to come and see the area.
"We pride ourselves on being a family park and there are heaps of families here which is really beautiful to see," Ms Jager said.
Ms Jager said another big drawcard for the holiday park and its visitors was the newly opened outdoor cinema which is planned to entertain both guests and visitors.
"We have just built a brand new outdoor cinema," she said.
"We pulled the old one down that was there for who knows how many years before hand.
"(The cinema) will be on a tennis court that's not quite finished yet, but we had out first screening for our outdoor cinema last night which was magnificent.
"So beautiful, balmy nights everyone can sit out there."
Ms Jager said the holiday park had camping spots available from the middle of January but the entire place would be full again for Australia Day.
She said something which was becoming more common was seeing locals booking stays at the park.
"More and more people from the local area who didn't know we were here (are coming to the park) and in the past 12 months especially we have seen more and more of that happening," she said.
"We get a lot of people from the northern suburbs of Melbourne coming in but, yeah we are getting much more locals coming."
Ms Jager said anyone looking for "good, clean, safe fun" should take a trip out to the lake and enjoy a day by the water.
